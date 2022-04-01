ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silent Hill-like horror game Abandoned is not cancelled, developer says

Blue Box Studios says reports that its Silent Hill-like horror game Abandoned has been cancelled are false, and that it has simply had to push back its plans to fully reveal the game and release a prologue chapter. Concern about a possible cancellation surfaced earlier this week, when fans...

Related
GamesRadar+

I'm actually relieved that Breath of the Wild 2 has been delayed

The news of a Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 delay doesn't really come as a surprise. In fact, there almost seemed to be a collective assumption among many that we weren't likely to see one of most highly-anticipated upcoming Switch games this year. This can be partly attributed to the fact that we didn't have a set release date yet, and that we haven't had any sort of big update on the adventure since a showcase during E3 2021 – it doesn't even have an official name, and is still referred to by Nintendo as the 'sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Wordle in Minecraft took some wild math to pull off

It was inevitable. We've had Nerdle (Wordle-but-math), CrossWordle (Wordle-but-reversed), and Squabble (Wordle-but-multiplayer), and now the phenomenon has crossed the streams with another. Yep, it's Wordle-but-Minecraft. The official name of the map is Word Hunt, and it was created by urgle_gurgle (thanks, PCGN). As in Wordle, the goal is to guess...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Summer Game Fest 2022: everything we know so far

Summer Game Fest is returning again this year, with Summer Game Fest 2022 set to mark the third year of Geoff Keighley's season of gaming. Like in previous years, Summer Game Fest 2022 will launch with a live Kickoff show, hosted by Keighley, which will then be followed by a series of digital live stream showcases from a range of publishers and developers.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

BioShock's Latest Updates Are Turning Heads

"Bioshock Infinite" was released nearly a decade ago and it received its final piece of DLC shortly after that, so it's understandable that some fans are confused as to why the game continues to receive updates on PC. Not only is "Bioshock Infinite" still being updated on PC, but it's also being updated multiple times a month, and nobody knows why. The trend started in September 2021 and "Bioshock Infinite" has continued to receive multiple updates a month, sometimes hitting up to ten updates. Someone brought this strange phenomenon up on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, but it seems like nobody has an answer.
VIDEO GAMES
Hideo Kojima
Henry Cavill
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Which one do you need?

Sony just introduced a new and expanded PlayStation Plus service to compete with Microsoft's generous Xbox Game Pass program. If you have both consoles you're probably wondering which subscription service is worth your time and money, or if there's even a case for going all big spender and getting both. Here we break down exactly what you get at each tier of each service, the prices, and some of the games you can expect to get access to as well.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6 is officially confirmed by Rockstar Games, but when will it be released?

Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success is thanks to its many rereleases on next-generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news on an upcoming sequel.Well that day has finally arrived, as Rockstar Games made an official announcement on 4 February confirming the speculation: the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development.The publisher seemed to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future, since there has been...
VIDEO GAMES
#Horror Game#Action Game#Gaming#Video Game#Blue Box Studios#Abandoned
NME

‘Her Story’ developer reveals “investigative horror” game ‘Immortality’

Immortality, the latest project from Her Story and Telling Lies dev, Sam Barlow, has finally received its first proper reveal. Two years since it was first teased and nearly a year since it received a name, Immortality will be a FMV narrative mystery. The cinema-inspired “investigative horror” now has the full name of Immortality: An Interactive Movie Trilogy.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Talk Of New Silent Hill Game Circulating Thanks To Konami Trademark

Hey, I’ve got a joke for you. What’s foggy and grey and red all over? That’s right, it’s Silent Hill! You’re probably thinking that wasn’t funny, and barely even qualifies as a joke. Well, you’d be right. But the reason I started with a joke is because that’s clearly what Konami thinks Silent Hill is at this point. A joke.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Quarry is a new horror game from Until Dawn developer Supermassive

Supermassive is back with a spooky new adventure called The Quarry. The Quarry’s official reveal isn’t until Thursday, March 17 at 9 A.M. PDT // 12 P.M. EDT // 4 P.M. GMT, but 2K provided some interesting details ahead of time. Supermassive, the studio behind modern horror classics like Until Dawn and Dark Pictures, will be developing The Quarry. It’ll probably be some sort of choose-your-own-adventure title like Supermassive’s past games, though that’s pure speculation on my part.
VIDEO GAMES
Video Games
Esports
Twitter
PC Gamer

Paralysed former firefighter beats Elden Ring by blowing into tubes

Zhu Mingjun is a Chinese streamer, who came to prominence after beginning regular broadcasts on the video platform BiliBili in which he shares his life story and perspective (as well as playing videogames). Zhu is a former firefighter who was severely injured in a 2013 accident while on duty, which left him paralysed from the neck down: he couldn't speak for three years following the incident, and still requires a ventilator to breathe.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This FPS is basically Bejeweled with guns (and it has a story)

Alien invasion! First-person combat! Wallrunning! Drama! Match-3 gameplay! One of these things, as Sesame Street taught us, is not like the others, but they all come together in a single, kind of weird-looking package called Matcho, a "match-3 FPS" coming to Steam later this year. Matcho follows the adventures of...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt battle royale launches in April

More than seven months after its debut on Steam Early Access, the World of Darkness battle royale Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will go into full release on April 27. Bloodhunt—not to be confused with Bloodlines 2, which we're still waiting for—is a third-person battle royale that pits the Brujah, Nosferatu, and Toreador clans (and soon, the Ventrue) against one another for control of the nighttime city of Prague. Each clan has unique abilities, further refined by the player's chosen archetype, enabling different styles of gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Hyper Light Drifter follow-up is a gorgeous 3D roguelite with co-op

Just months after releasing Solar Ash, Heart Machine has revealed a follow-up to the beloved pixel art action RPG Hyper Light Drifter. A departure from its predecessor, Hyper Light Breaker is a 3D third-person action game in a roguelite format, retaining the speed and colour of its forebear but replacing pixels with polygons.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has potentially revealed that a critically-acclaimed horror game that launched in 2021 will soon be coming to the subscription platform. Within the past year, Xbox has substantially been bolstering its lineup of titles that come to Game Pass on a monthly basis. And while many of the service's most popular games are ones that are published directly by Xbox, it seems like one of the biggest third-party releases of the past year could soon land on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

