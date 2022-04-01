TxDOT sends out construction alerts for Midland County

TxDOT project I-20 to County Road 1250 (TxDOT)

Texas Department of Transportation alerts for next week include Interstate 20 projects inside Midland County.

TxDOT reported that “crews will be adjusting the concrete barrier on north service road between West Loop 250 and KC Pipe, near County Road 1255 – preparing for a traffic shift to the new pavement. … By April 14, traffic within this area will be switched to the new pavement, and businesses will be accessing their driveways from the left side of the roadway through gaps in the concrete barrier.”

Farther east on I-20, work continues on both service roads. “Watch for slow-moving construction vehicles entering and exiting the frontage road construction work zones,” TxDOT reported. “The entrance and exit ramps at Midkiff Road are closed.”

The last construction project along I-20 will take place Saturday just west of the Martin County line. “Closures will likely shift as DPS conducts investigation,” TxDOT reported.