MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged two people with multiple felonies connected with an animal cruelty case from late last year. The Bloomington Police Department last November reported that a dog was found in the city with “obvious injuries” to its face and body. According to police, the investigation has determined that two people left the dog near a road in the area of 106th Street and Morgan Avenue. Police say they shot a BB gun at the dog and backed over the animal as they left the area. Investigators said that there was blood inside the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO