4-1-22 My Happy Haven-Beth

Country music singer Jeff Carson has died of a heart attack. He was 58. Public relations firm 2911 Media announced the news Saturday, and did not disclose when Carson died. In a statement, the firm said that the musician had a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.
Country singer Brad Martin has died. The singer-songwriter, who scored one solo hit via Epic Records in the early 2000s and also played in a county duo signed to Curb Records, died on Friday (March 11) at the age of 48. According to his biography at Allmusic.com, Martin grew up...
Her best-kept secret. Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for more than 50 years, but they're rarely seen together — and that's just the way they like it. The country icon first met her future spouse when she moved to Nashville in 1964 to start her music career. They tied the […]
The world of country music faced a shocking loss on March 26, 2022 when chart-topping performer Jeff Carson passed away unexpectedly at just 58 years old. The artist remained active as a musician in his personal life for years even as his career path changed drastically, and thanks to those efforts he maintained a core devout following of fans.
The title track of Reba McEntire's new gospel project, My Chains Are Gone, holds a special, personal meaning for the singer: It reminds her of the freedom and joy she felt after she got baptized at the age of 12. The singer and her siblings were baptized in a church...
Morgan Wallen took the Dangerous Tour to Nashville Thursday night (March 17) for the second show of a three-night stint at Bridgestone Arena, and he treated the crowd to a couple songs with his buddy, country superstar Eric Church. The surprise came while Wallen was singing the Church-penned tune “Quittin’...
An “American Idol” contender has emerged from Fordsville, a small town in Western Kentucky with a population of 500. Dakota Hayden, a 17-year-old high schooler, impressed all three judges in his “Idol” audition that aired on Sunday, March 13. He performed a cover from Luke Combs, who he told the Herald-Leader is among his musical inspirations.
Together again. Evan and Staci Felker reconciled and welcomed a baby together after he made headlines for his relationship with Miranda Lambert during their marriage. Us Weekly broke the news in April 2018 that the country music star was dating the Turnpike Troubadours member after the two connected during her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which […]
Remember the 1955 song “Come On In And Make Yourself At Home,” by Patsy Cline? In the song, she sings about going back to her home neighborhood, and someone took it upon themselves to locate where that “neighborhood” is. According to Yahoo!, a writer was able to track down the original home located in Goodlettsville, Tenn. (a suburb outside of Nashville), and it was actually on the market.
A new country baby is on the way in 2022! Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker is about to be a father of two. While wishing her husband a happy 38th birthday on social media, Staci Felker also made it known that baby No. 2 is on the way. "Happy 38th...
The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
