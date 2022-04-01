4-1-22 My Happy Haven-Beth

Remember the 1955 song “Come On In And Make Yourself At Home,” by Patsy Cline? In the song, she sings about going back to her home neighborhood, and someone took it upon themselves to locate where that “neighborhood” is. According to Yahoo!, a writer was able to track down the original home located in Goodlettsville, Tenn. (a suburb outside of Nashville), and it was actually on the market.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 20 DAYS AGO