Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Hasn't yet agreed to extension

CBS Sports
 11 hours ago

Clase hasn't yet agreed to a contract extension with the Guardians, Paul Hoynes of...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Cleveland Guardians need to find way to extend Jose Ramirez

One could forgive Jose Ramirez for looking around at the batting order and wondering who is left. The Cleveland Guardians have traded virtually everyone else away, leaving Ramirez as essentially the last man standing. It is expected that, eventually, Ramirez will be out the door as well. To their credit,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Minor: Faces live hitters

Minor (shoulder) threw a live bullpen session Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Minor will begin the season on the injured list, though he will travel north with the team from spring training. That combined with the fact he has been able to continue throwing suggests his absence isn't likely to extend far into the campaign, barring a setback. Minor's short-term absence will likely give Nick Lodolo the chance to start the sixth game of the regular season, which falls on April 13 against the Guardians.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
Person
Emmanuel Clase
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
MLB
#Guardians
CBS Sports

Angels' Jaime Barria: Fails to win starting job

Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Friday that Barria won't begin the regular season in the Angels' starting rotation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Barria struggled in spring training, as he allowed four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six in five innings across two Cactus League appearances. As a result, Reid Detmers will begin the 2022 campaign as the team's sixth starter. It's not yet clear whether Barria will report to Triple-A Salt Lake or whether he'll serve as a long reliever in the majors, but he'll be one of the top options to fill in as a starter if needed.
MLB
CBS Sports

Lions' Jared Goff: No commitment from GM

General manager Brad Holmes wouldn't firmly commit to Goff being the Lions' long-term solution at quarterback, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports. "Sure, I could see some advantage of there [being] a young quarterback that can learn under Jared," Holmes said Tuesday at the NFL's annual league meeting. Despite...
NFL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Evan White: Surgery successful

White (groin) had successful sports hernia surgery and is expected to be out for the foreseeable future, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury Thursday and was able to get surgery to correct the issue relatively quickly. White is likely to be placed on the 60-day injured list, while Ty France is now solidified as the starting first baseman for the Mariners heading into the 2022 season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Day-to-day after dental procedure

Crawford underwent a dental procedure Wednesday and is expected to be out for a few days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The shortstop's availability for Opening Day does not seem to be in question and he'll likely be back in the lineup before spring training comes to a close. Crawford has batted .250 this spring while adding a double and an RBI in 16 at-bats. He'll look to build off of his career-high nine homers, 54 RBI and .273 average from 2021 when the 2022 campaign gets started late next week.
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Could drop in order

Edman is just 1-for-20 with one runs scored in seven Grapefruit League games. Edman served as the Cardinals' leadoff hitter for much of last season, but he was dropped to eighth in the order for Wednesday's game versus the Nationals. The 26-year-old is versatile enough on defense to stick in the lineup regularly, but he could be pushed by Edmundo Sosa for the starting gig at second base since Paul DeJong has solidified his place at shortstop. Hitting lower in the order would make it tough for Edman to replicate his 30-steal season from 2021, though he's expected to at least begin the year splitting the leadoff spot with Dylan Carlson and Harrison Bader.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Exits with trainer

Crochet exited Thursday's Cactus League contest against the Reds with an apparent injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Crochet faced only two batters before suffering the apparent injury and leaving with an athletic trainer. The exact nature of the issue is currently unknown, though he reportedly showed some discomfort in his arm prior to exiting. Crochet was expected to serve as a key part of the team's bullpen in 2022, but his start to the campaign may now be delayed.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly had talks with 1 notable team

Odell Beckham Jr. may find himself on a new team in 2022, and it’s one that would certainly make headlines. Beckham had preliminary discussions with the New England Patriots at the start of free agency and there appears to be persistent mutual interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham is interested in playing for Bill Belichick, and the Patriots looked at signing Beckham in November when the Cleveland Browns released him. There is “no real rush” on either side to get a deal done, according to the report.
NFL

