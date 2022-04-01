CBP officers seized $4M in meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 219.13 pounds with an estimated street value of $4,382,744 at the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge on March 25. (Courtesy photo /U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $4 million in meth at the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge.

The case occurred on March 25, when a 2018 Kenworth tractor and trailer manifesting a shipment of waterproof sealant arrived at the bridge. CBP officers referred the 18-wheeler to secondary inspection.

Further inspection of the vehicle yielded 219.13 pounds with an estimated street value of $4,382,744.

“Officers assigned to our cargo facilities utilize their enforcement expertise to target these high-risk commodities. It has led to the discovery of dangerous hard narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, exemplifies our mission priorities in securing the border.”

Homeland Security Investigations special agents took over the investigation.