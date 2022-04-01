ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

CBP officers seized $4M in meth

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xuPE_0ewzY7Js00
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 219.13 pounds with an estimated street value of $4,382,744 at the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge on March 25. (Courtesy photo /U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $4 million in meth at the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge.

The case occurred on March 25, when a 2018 Kenworth tractor and trailer manifesting a shipment of waterproof sealant arrived at the bridge. CBP officers referred the 18-wheeler to secondary inspection.

Further inspection of the vehicle yielded 219.13 pounds with an estimated street value of $4,382,744.

“Officers assigned to our cargo facilities utilize their enforcement expertise to target these high-risk commodities. It has led to the discovery of dangerous hard narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, exemplifies our mission priorities in securing the border.”

Homeland Security Investigations special agents took over the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Man attempts to smuggle 52 reptiles into the U.S. in his clothes

A man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday. The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, U.S. Customs and Border […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
WEHT/WTVW

Pound of meth seized, two men arrested by Indiana police

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous drugs, guns and thousands in cash were seized Monday during a search warrant arrest in northern Indiana. Police say a narcotics investigation lead to the arrests of Seth Newcomb, 24, and Lazarus R Hernandez, 20, both from Rochester, Ind. Officers say during their search of the apartment, they found one […]
ROCHESTER, IN
WHIO Dayton

Feds seize $1.1 million in meth at Texas crossing

HIDALGO, Texas — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently thwarted a seven-figure methamphetamine smuggling attempt at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas. Investigators searched a Jeep sport utility vehicle arriving from Mexico on Sunday and discovered nine packages of the stimulant concealed within the vehicle, the agency...
HIDALGO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#Immigration Policy#Colombia#Kenworth#Laredo Port Of Entry
WebMD

Border Agents Stop Bologna From Being Smuggled Into the U.S.

March 11, 2022 -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 230 pounds of pork bologna that people were trying to illegally smuggle into the United States last month at border crossings in Texas. Agents made two other bologna seizures in January, the CBP said. In one of those cases,...
EL PASO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Four linked to illegal gambling investigation

Four people have been arrested in relation to a raid at the Golden Ball Amusement Center on 2300 E. Saunders St., according to Laredo police. Liuhuan Chen, 37, and Minjie Dan, 29, were arrested on March 16 while Jiuming Fu, 47, and Tan Yong, 48, were arrested on March 17. Chen and Fu are facing charges of keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion and money laundering. Yong was charged with money laundering. Dan was charged with keeping a gambling place. The case dates back to Oct. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., police set up simultaneous surveillance at...
LAREDO, TX
12 News

Meth, marijuana and money seized in Avondale drug bust

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A number of drugs are off the streets in Avondale after a recent drug bust, officials said. According to a Facebook post from the Avondale Police Department, the Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on March 17 at a home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.
AVONDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KATV

More than half a million dollars worth of meth seized in Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department executed a search warrant on Tuesday which ended in two arrests and more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine being recovered. Trence Woods and Allen Morales were arrested after a months-long investigation involving a possible drug trafficker. During the arrests, 24.5 pounds of meth was recovered from Woods' residence.
CONWAY, AR
Laredo Morning Times

Duo arrested for allegedly transporting migrants in Zapata County

Two people were arrested in Zapata County for allegedly transporting three migrants, according to authorities. The Zapata County Sheriff's Office discovered the three migrants following a vehicle stop. Deputies said three occupants failed to provide a form of identification. Authorities later determined the passengers had crossed the border illegally. Deputies contacted the U.S. Border Patrol for assistance. Deputies would identify the driver as Juan Antonio Moreno Jr., 30, and Bertha Elisa Corpus, 41. Each was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons.
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX
Sand Hills Express

Ukrainians can be considered for asylum at U.S.-Mexico border, DHS says

U.S. authorities along the Mexican border have been instructed to consider exempting Ukrainians from a pandemic-related restriction so they can enter the country to seek asylum, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo obtained by CBS News. During a call with reporters on Thursday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Unaccompanied migrant girl rescued by border agents during traffic stop in Texas after smuggler was busted for lying about the child being her daughter

A woman who smuggled a Mexican child across the border was arrested at a traffic stop on a Texas highway after police became suspicious about her relationship to the girl. Agents assigned to the Laredo Sector were operating a checkpoint on Interstate 35 when they pulled over a driver for a routine inspection in North Laredo on March 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Undocumented immigrant encounters spiked 63% in February over last year to 164,973: Biden administration uses Trump-era Title 42 to expel 55% of those who entered illegally

The number of encounters with undocumented migrants stopped for illegally crossing the United States-Mexico Southwestern border rose by 63 percent in February compared to the same period a year ago, according to data released Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). U.S. Border Patrol agents reported 164,973 encounters in...
IMMIGRATION
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
540
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy