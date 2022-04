February 6, 1939 to December 6, 2021 - Wayne 'Kenneth' Dye, was born February 6, 1939, and passed away on December 6, 2021, due to prostate cancer at the age of 82. Wayne "Kenneth" Dye, was born February 6, 1939, and passed away on December 6, 2021, due to prostate cancer at the age of 82. He lived in Oregon City, and part-time in Halfway, Oregon, which he considered to be the most beautiful place to live.

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 18 DAYS AGO