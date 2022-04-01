Zapata County authorities seize marijuana, arrest 2 men
Authorities in Zapata seized more than 170 pounds of marijuana and an AK-47.
The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office investigations unit along with deputies searched a residence in the 5300 block of Victoria Lane on March 29.
Authorities would discover eight bundles of marijuana wrapped in brown tape inside a red in color Ford pickup. The contraband weighed 178 pounds and had an approximate street value of $89,000.
An AK-47 rifle was also found Inside a separate building located inside the same property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Identified as a suspect in the case, Juan Daniel Benavides was charged with possession of marijuana.
During the search, deputies encountered Juan Jose Gonzalez. He was served with a warrant charging him with terroristic threat, family violence.
Comments / 0