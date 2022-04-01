Zapata County authorities seize marijuana, arrest 2 men

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office seized 178 pounds of marijuana from a residence in the 5300 block of Victoria Lane on March 29. (Courtesy photo /Zapata County Sheriff’s Offce)

Authorities in Zapata seized more than 170 pounds of marijuana and an AK-47.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office investigations unit along with deputies searched a residence in the 5300 block of Victoria Lane on March 29.

Authorities would discover eight bundles of marijuana wrapped in brown tape inside a red in color Ford pickup. The contraband weighed 178 pounds and had an approximate street value of $89,000.

An AK-47 rifle was also found Inside a separate building located inside the same property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Identified as a suspect in the case, Juan Daniel Benavides was charged with possession of marijuana.

During the search, deputies encountered Juan Jose Gonzalez. He was served with a warrant charging him with terroristic threat, family violence.