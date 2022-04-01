ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zapata County, TX

Zapata County authorities seize marijuana, arrest 2 men

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
 11 hours ago
The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office seized 178 pounds of marijuana from a residence in the 5300 block of Victoria Lane on March 29. (Courtesy photo /Zapata County Sheriff’s Offce)

Authorities in Zapata seized more than 170 pounds of marijuana and an AK-47.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office investigations unit along with deputies searched a residence in the 5300 block of Victoria Lane on March 29.

Authorities would discover eight bundles of marijuana wrapped in brown tape inside a red in color Ford pickup. The contraband weighed 178 pounds and had an approximate street value of $89,000.

An AK-47 rifle was also found Inside a separate building located inside the same property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Identified as a suspect in the case, Juan Daniel Benavides was charged with possession of marijuana.

During the search, deputies encountered Juan Jose Gonzalez. He was served with a warrant charging him with terroristic threat, family violence.

Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Man threatened Laredo police officer

A man caused a Laredo police officer to flinch when he allegedly tried to punch the lawman, according to an arrest affidavit. Jonathan Anthony Garcia, 20, was charged with terroristic threat against a peace officer. The LPD officer responded to an accident reported at about 5:58 p.m. March 23 in the 1900 block of La Pita Mangana Road. The officer arrived and detained Garcia and placed him behind a patrol unit. Initial information indicated that Garcia was being aggressive with a female. Garcia was told...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
