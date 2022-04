A couple of months ago, a Popeyes customer in Louisiana saw something totally surprising as she picked up her order. "Y'all, why does Popeyes have a chicken coop by their drive-thru?!!!!" she asked on the r/NewOrleans subreddit. In the picture attached to her post, sure enough, a small red and orange chicken coop had been placed near the restaurant, right beside a pair of signs advertising their chocolate beignets and strawberry lemonade.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO