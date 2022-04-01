ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts say post-pandemic anxiety could linger for years in children

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the pandemic begins to settle, experts at UCHealth are now saying that children may experience post-pandemic anxiety for many years to come.

SJ Purcell is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with UCHealth and said their office has seen an influx of elementary children who are presenting symptoms of anxiety including clinginess, anger outbursts, difficulty sleeping, and more.

Purcell suggested that parents sit down with their kids and talk about the feelings they're experiencing to get to the root of the issue, instead of just focusing on the behavior they're displaying.

One of the factors that may cause young children anxiety is the de-masking of many around them. Some kids feel conscious with their masks off and others have come to grow fearful of germs.

Doctors tell parents to look out for the physical signs of anxiety first.

“Sometimes our physical being is our first response. Your hands' clenches, your jaw clenches, you get a stomach ache," Purcell said. If your child has any of these physical symptoms, it may be a sign of something else going on.

Purcell said to be patient with your child as they reacclimate to post-pandemic norms.

As adults, Purcell reminds us we have a long history of experience proving everything is going to be okay. Small children don't have that perspective just yet.

For more information on handling COVID-19 stress in children, click here.

The post Experts say post-pandemic anxiety could linger for years in children appeared first on KRDO .

