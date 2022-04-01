ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

England’s opening World Cup fixtures set to prompt a run of hangover sickies — as games all take place on weekdays

By Julia Atherley
The US Sun
The US Sun
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4216lF_0ewzXf5Q00

ENGLAND’S opening World Cup fixtures are likely to prompt a run of hangover sickies — as they all take place on weekdays.

The Three Lions start their campaign against 500-1 outsiders Iran on Monday, November 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvqh1_0ewzXf5Q00
The World Cup draw in Qatar Credit: Getty

Gregg Berhalter’s USA side is up next on Friday, November 25.

Depending on kick-off time, we may see millions bunking off work or flooding to town centre pubs.

England’s final group match takes place on Tuesday, November 29, when they meet Scotland, Wales or Ukraine.

By then, the match will, hopefully, be a dead rubber with England top of the group, but the entire world could be rooting for Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tO6ga_0ewzXf5Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0puMxE_0ewzXf5Q00

Iran will take on its old enemy the United States on the same day.

Kick-offs are still to be announced but the Qatar timezone is three hours ahead of GMT.

FIFA say the first two rounds of games will start at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm UK time.

But the final group fixtures and knock-out ties will be at 3pm and 7pm UK time.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Berhalter
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Iran#Wales#Gmt#Whatsapp
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
372K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy