Public Safety

Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction, despite juror’s failure to disclose past abuse

 12 hours ago

Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
BET

Two Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Seek Acquittal Of Federal Hate Crimes Convictions Citing insufficient Evidence

Two of the three men who were found guilty on Feb. 22 of federal hate crimes in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery want their convictions overturned. CNN reports that father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael filed court documents Tuesday (March 8) claiming that federal prosecutors failed to prove their case, including an argument that Arbery’s death didn’t happen on a public street in their Brunswick, Ga., neighborhood.
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
Fox News

Barry Morphew lawyers ask judge to dismiss case, citing 'false testimony': court documents

Lawyers for murder suspect Barry Morphew are again asking a Colorado judge to drop his case, citing falsehoods from prosecutors and law enforcement, according to reports. Morphew was arrested in May 2021 and is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and other crimes in connection to the presumed death of Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared on Mother's Day 2020. Her body has not been found, and Morphew has maintained his innocence.
Chattanooga Daily News

Fourth-year medical student, transgender rights activist, bragged on social media that she intentionally injured a patient after he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin

The fourth-year medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, shared on her social media account that she intentionally injured a patient after they reportedly mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin. The student tweeted that she purposefully missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice. The medical school released a statement and said that the student’s tweet does not reflect how the school treats patients and provides patient care. It remains unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against the student.
Ghislaine Maxwell

