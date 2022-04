Christopher Villavicencio went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead Ferris, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a season-opening victory at home over St. Peter’s Prep, 5-3. Marcus Monroe went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored while Irwin Quezada doubled with two RBI and a run scored for Ferris (1-0), which broke a tie game by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take control of the momentum.

BASEBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO