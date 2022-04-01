The Best Comedies on Netflix

It seemed, at first, like a bit. Chris Rock made a bad joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head by referencing G.I. Jane. Then her husband Will Smith, the favorite to win the Best Actor Oscar, took the stage and struck Rock. Watching at home, it was hard to tell what happened, but the long stretch of bleeped-out silence that followed made it clear that it wasn’t a bit. Rock had, in Will Smith’s view, crossed a line. Smith responded with violence. After Smith returned to his seat, Rock struggled to regain his composure before carrying on announcing the nominees and winners of the Best Documentary Feature award. This was, by any definition, the sort of moment for which the phrase “What the fuck?” was invented.
