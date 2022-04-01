ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Everything to Know About the 2022 Grammy Awards: Performers, Host & More

By Kelli Boyle, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Grammys are airing live Sunday, April 3, on CBS. The awards ceremony was bumped from January to April due to COVID-19 safety concerns, but music’s biggest night is finally here. Below, we break down everything you need to know about the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, from...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
CBS News

More artists have been added to this year's Grammys lineup

The Recording Academy has expanded its lineup of performers for the upcoming Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah. Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R, Nas and Chris Stapleton have been added to the show, which airs on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 3 . The show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
John Legend
Person
Questlove
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ludacris
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Aymée Nuviola
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#Awards Ceremony#At T Tv#Host More#Cbs Com#Paramount#Hulu Live Tv#Cbs Mornings
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Among Performers for 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards will have a little bit of country flair this year, as Reba McEntire is on the brief list of performers for Sunday's show (March 27). The "Fancy" singer will perform "Somehow You Do" from the movie Four Good Days. The song — written by Diane Warren — is also nominated for Best Original Song.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Chris Rock's Brother, Tony, Speaks Out About Will Smith's Apology

Chris Rock’s younger brother, Tony Rock, is speaking out about Sunday’s incident. During the 94th annual Academy Awards, Will Smith abruptly walked on stage and slapped Chris in the face, after the comedian made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. On Tuesday, Tony -- who...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Who’s hosting the awards ceremony?

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are fast approaching, with the starriest names in music set to gather and celebrate the best in the business on 3 April. Next month, Trevor Noah makes his return as the host for the biggest night in music. Noah took the stage during last year’s virtual event that broadcasted live from the Los Angeles Convention Centre. “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason jr said in a statement.“We feel fortunate to once again...
MUSIC
insideedition.com

Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'

While Will Smith waits to find out what action the Academy will take over his slapping Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, others wait to see what the impact might be on the new Oscar winner's career. At least one of his former co-stars says he'll never work with him again.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion to Present at Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Grammy Awards have announced the roster of presenters for the big show on Sunday night: current nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie. Previously announced Grammy performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See the Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

Watch: 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & More!. When you're invited to music's biggest night, you have to turn up your fashion game. While a little black dress is always a safe choice for the Grammys, stars like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Madonna have taken things to the next level by using the ceremony's red carpet as an opportunity to show off their eclectic styles. We've seen some pretty daring drips over the years, whether it be celebs arriving in an egg-shaped pod or rocking head-to-toe florals (complete with a bucket hat and matching protective face mask per COVID-19 protocols, of course).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy