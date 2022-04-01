ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP PHOTOS on Day 37: Remnants of fighting left behind

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 hours ago

On the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukrainian soldiers approach a trench used by Russian soldiers as they retake the area. One soldier embraces his wife after conducting a sweep for remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal.

Destroyed armored vehicles from both armies lie in streets and fields. Scattered military gear covers the ground next to an abandoned Russian tank outside Kyiv. And a Ukrainian solider checks the charred remnants of a another tank in front of houses in Irpin, close to Kyiv.

Civilians also take stock of the damage more than a month into the invasion. One woman stands by a crater left by a bomb that hit her yard. A man surveys a bridge destroyed by Russian soldiers upon their retreat. Yet another gathers armloads of debris from demolished buildings.

Next to his grave in the garden of their home, Mariya Ol’hovs’ka mourns her 72-year-old father Valerii Ol’hovs’kyi, who was killed by a Russian missile days earlier. The family could not bury him in the village cemetery because of fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian armies.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

AP PHOTOS on Day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv

Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road.Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge. Other soldiers assist an elderly woman who has hidden from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water. In the town of Bashtanka, people who have fled nearby villages attacked by the Russian army shelter in a church among the pews and in the basement bomb shelter.During a break for lunch, a Ukrainian soldier keeps a machine gun close at hand, next to pickles and condiments on the table.
PHOTOGRAPHY
SFGate

AP PHOTOS: Day 18: Images capture widespread destruction

As Russian shells hit Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, two Ukrainian soldiers took cover against a wall Sunday, heads down on the bare ground. Another soldier dug a foxhole. In an Irpin park, a woman's body lay amid downed trees and debris. Underground, many people sheltered in basements...
PHOTOGRAPHY
SFGate

AP PHOTOS: Day 24: Scenes of resistance in war-torn Ukraine

In a Kyiv basement converted into a nursery, nanny Svitlana Stetsiuk plays tenderly with a baby, one of 19 whose foreigner biological parents are abroad as the war rages in Ukraine. The reason? They were born to surrogate mothers. In the western city of Lviv, the country's cultural capital that...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Ukrainian#Russian
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Day 20: Premature babies among innocents of war

Three premature infants lie side by side, swaddled in blankets in a hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, left by the parents who cannot care for them.The bodies of people killed during Russian shelling lie wrapped in blankets Tuesday at the same hospital, No. 3. Piled against a wall, the horrific image is illuminated by a police officer's flashlight.And in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a firefighter comforts a woman rescued from an apartment building hit by Russian artillery shells, while another woman who survived the attack screams in horror. These are images of the innocents caught in...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Seemingly stuck Russian convoy hides mysteries

KYIV, Ukraine — Makeshift roadblocks have been installed throughout this capital to impede the movements of Russian troops snaking toward the city in a convoy about 15 miles away. On some strategic thruways, Ukrainians have parked trams and buses to restrict driving access. Checkpoints to inspect IDs have also...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Russian GRU intelligence officer is killed in Ukraine – the latest of 12 senior figures to have now lost their lives during Russian invasion

Russia is continuing to suffer high-profile military losses, with a GRU military intelligence spy the latest killed in Putin's stalling invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has so far seen the loss of 12 commanders including three key generals, and military experts have slammed their bizarre tactics. Captain Alexey Glushchak, 31,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘The same enemy’: Syrians endured Russian bombing for years. Now they tell Ukrainians to expect the worst

A network of underground tunnels and earthen berms crisscross the muddy front line between Syrian opposition positions and Russian-backed regime forces just beyond the field to the south near the town of Saraqib.The battle-weathered Syrian fighters here have been confronting the forces of Vladimir Putin and his local allies for much of the past decade. And along with other Syrians, they have some advice for Ukrainians trying to survive Russian air power and missiles: dig in, prepare for more heartbreak, and take solace in being on the right side of history.“Ukrainian people, we love you,” exclaims Abu Taim al...
MILITARY
Telegraph

AP PHOTOS: Day 22: Buildings in flames, soldiers on guard

Raging walls of flame light up the night from inside the gutted interior of a bombed brick warehouse where firefighters desperately shoot water toward crumbling walls and smoke that looks like it was belched from an erupting volcano fills the sky with dense, black clouds. A doctor in a white...
PHOTOGRAPHY
SFGate

AP PHOTOS: Day 27: Ukraine war forces more unwanted goodbyes

Tears fell, hands waved and voices uttered unwanted goodbyes yet again Tuesday as the ceaseless Russian war on Ukraine forced more refugees to flee their homes. Images captured by photographers for The Associated Press on Day 27 of the conflict reflect the pain and heartbreak of both those leaving and those left behind.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Day 17: Images of destruction, Ukrainian defiance

In besieged towns and cities around Ukraine on Saturday, smoke rose from destroyed buildings and burned-out cars. Soldiers patrolled deserted, debris-filled streets. And hospitals struggled to treat the injured, provide shelter and deliver babies. Meanwhile, the exodus of refugees from the country continued. There were tearful goodbyes at train stations,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

830K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy