ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights netminder Robin Lehner close to returning

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqiSP_0ewzTjBo00
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

During his media availability on Friday, Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer revealed that netminder Robin Lehner is medically cleared to play after he was activated from injured reserve on March 30. While DeBoer defines Lehner as “capable of playing,” he said that the goaltender needs more time and practice before returning as the team’s starter.

"We wouldn’t be in the playoff battle without him coming in and doing what he’s done," DeBoer said, per The Athletic's Jesse Granger. "Credit to him, and he’s gotta keep doing it. Every time we can put him in there it buys us another day to give Robin Lehner a chance to get more comfortable.

"Robin’s back. He’s capable of playing. But he’s missed an extensive period of time. He needs some practices and some time. Every time we can roll LT out there it buys Robin another day to get game-ready."

In the meantime, this means that Logan Thompson will retain the starting role in a stretch of games where every point matters. Thompson has been impressive in recent games, improving his save percentage on the year to .920 in 11 games played. With veteran Laurent Brossoit also injured, Thompson remains the team’s best option as they attempt to salvage a playoff spot out of a hectic, injury-marred season.

Vegas sits one point behind Dallas for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but the Stars have three games in hand. A divisional spot may actually be more realistic for the Knights, as they sit three points behind Edmonton with the Oilers having just one game in hand, but Edmonton is surging with a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games.

Whatever the outcome, Lehner is a large puzzle piece in this team beginning to return to full health for the first time all season.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning re-acquire former first-round pick Riley Nash

The Tampa Bay Lightning have brought back forward Riley Nash from the Arizona Coyotes via trade in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Monday. Tampa Bay lost Nash on waivers to the Coyotes earlier in the season. Nash, after clearing waivers, will report to the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers acquire Claude Giroux in blockbuster trade

The Florida Panthers have acquired Claude Giroux from the Philadelphia Flyers, reports The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun. TSN’s Chris Johnston adds that Owen Tippett is part of the package going back to Philadelphia. The Flyers will also receive a 2024 first-round pick from the Panthers, says David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, and a 2023 third-round pick, according to The Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli (link).
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning acquire Brandon Hagel from Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have begun the tear-down, though it will start with a very surprising move. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff was first to report that Brandon Hagel will be traded, while Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest added that it will be the Tampa Bay Lightning acquiring the young forward. John Bucigross of ESPN reports that the Lightning will send Boris Katchouk, Taylor Raddysh, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Blackhawks in exchange for Hagel, a fourth-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick in 2024.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild the team to watch to acquire Marc-Andre Fleury?

An interesting story circulated today with a new team being added to the watch-list for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury: the Minnesota Wild. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned earlier that the Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks have had conversations about the veteran goaltender and that it was something to keep an eye on. Even if the two sides could agree on a deal, Fleury has a modified no-trade clause and the Blackhawks do not plan to trade him to a team without his approval, and thus, Fleury would have to want to be traded to the Wild.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Laurent Brossoit
Person
Robin
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks place Connor Murphy on LTIR, Tyler Johnson on IR

It has been a busy day for Chicago. After shipping Brandon Hagel along with a pair of fourth-round picks to Tampa Bay for two future top-10-protected first-rounders plus wingers Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh, the Blackhawks announced that they’ve placed defenseman Connor Murphy on long-term injured reserve and center Tyler Johnson on injured reserve.
NHL
Times Leader

Second-period outburst powers WBS Penguins past Hartford, 5-1

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Penguins opened the day narrowly out of a playoff spot. A huge second period on Wednesday night vaulted them right back into one. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shrugged off a slow start against Hartford to score four times in a span of 12:23...
NHL
Hoops Rumors

Maple Leafs netminder Petr Mrazek expected to miss six weeks

When the Toronto Maple Leafs failed to add a goaltender at the trade deadline, many questioned the decision given the injury history (and struggles) of both Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek. It appears as though the worst has come true, as while Campbell slowly works his way back from a rib injury, Mrazek is now expected to miss six weeks following his injury earlier this week. According to head coach Sheldon Keefe, who spoke with reporters including Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, the netminder is undergoing further evaluation but is out for the rest of the regular season.
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Knights#Oilers#Athletic
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild acquire reigning Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury, trade Kaapo Kahkonen to Sharks

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has been traded again. The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Marc-Andre Fleury to the Minnesota Wild, according to several reports, including Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. The Wild are expected to send a conditional 2022 second-round selection in return, one that can become a first-round pick if Minnesota reaches the Western Conference Finals and Fleury accounts for at least four wins in the first two rounds. Chicago will retain half of Fleury’s remaining contract, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBCS Chicago.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins acquire Rickard Rakell from Ducks for Zach Aston-Reese

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Rickard Rakell (at 35% retention) from the Anaheim Ducks, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. In return, Anaheim receives forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon, along with goalie prospect Calle Clang and a 2022 second-round pick. Rakell is a 28-year-old winger who’s a strong...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers acquire forward Derick Brassard from Flyers

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Derick Brassard from the Philadelphia Flyers, per Sportsnet’s Mark Spector. Renaud Lavoie reports that the return is a fourth-round pick going back to Philadelphia, while The Athletic’s Charlie O’Connor reports that the draft pick is in 2023. Most of Edmonton’s bottom-six...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks acquire defenseman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

In order for the Toronto Maple Leafs to figure out the salary cap gymnastics of their acquisition of Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell, they have opened up some space and honored a trade request by sending young defenseman Travis Dermott to the Vancouver Canucks. TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to report the deal, with colleague Pierre LeBrun adding that the return is a 2022 third-round pick, a pick originally belonging to the Winnipeg Jets. Both clubs have confirmed the deal.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres 'open' to bringing back goalie Craig Anderson

It’s been quite the career reversal for veteran netminder Craig Anderson. After a reported retirement last season, Anderson may now be returning to the NHL yet again in 2022-23, back with the same team that offered him their starting role last summer. Speaking with both Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams and Anderson, The Buffalo News’ Lance Lysowski reports both sides would be interested in a reunion for 2022-23.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Anaheim Ducks acquire Evgenii Dadonov from Vegas Golden Knights

After much speculation throughout the day, the Evgenii Dadonov trade has finally gone through this evening reports TSN’s Chris Johnston. In addition to Dadonov, also heading to the Anaheim Ducks is a conditional second-round draft choice, which will be determined by the conditions of a draft pick previously traded to the Buffalo Sabres. In exchange, the Vegas Gold Knights acquire defenseman John Moore and the contract of forward Ryan Kesler.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers recall Owen Tippett ahead of game vs. Islanders

The Philadelphia Flyers announced that they have recalled forward Owen Tippett ahead of their game against the New York Islanders this afternoon. Tippett will wear No. 74 and be available to play for the Flyers in Sunday’s game. The young forward was, of course, the centerpiece coming back to Philadelphia in exchange for Claude Giroux on Saturday, and had been playing with the Florida Panthers’ AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, for the past few weeks.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings sit Nick Leddy ahead of potential trade

The Detroit Red Wings will scratch defenseman Nick Leddy for the purpose of asset and injury protection Thursday in Vancouver and potentially again on Saturday in Seattle, per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. Leddy joins other defensemen like Ben Chiarot and Mark Giordano who have been scratched in precaution by their teams in anticipation of a trade prior to Monday’s trade deadline.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars acquire Vladislav Namestnikov from Red Wings

The Dallas Stars acquired forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a fourth-round pick, per ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. In terms of underrated additions, Namestnikov joining the Stars might rank among the best of the day. The veteran forward appears to be a perfect fit for the Dallas roster, adding some good defensive impact along with a bit of offensive production. In 60 games this season he’s scored 13 goals and 25 points, a total that would actually put him seventh among forwards for the Stars, right about where he’ll likely fit into the lineup. More effective than, say, Alexander Radulov, who has been a frustratingly inconsistent part of the Dallas roster all season, Namestnikov also has the ability to play both center and wing, meaning he could end up moving around quite a bit.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers acquire Andrew Copp in trade with Jets

As originally reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger, the New York Rangers are set to acquire forward Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets. Per Dreger, the trade is as follows:. WPG receives: F Morgan Barron, two conditional 2022 second-round picks, 2023 fifth-round pick. One second-round pick, the Rangers’ 2022 pick,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Arizona Coyotes acquire C Bryan Little from Winnipeg Jets

The Arizona Coyotes have made a bit of a creative move. As first reported by ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, the team has acquired Bryan Little and the rights to prospect Nathan Smith from the Winnipeg Jets for a fourth-round pick. TSN’s Bob McKenzie was first on the compensation. Little, 34, has only played in seven games since 2018-19 and does not figure to play in the NHL again due to injuries. He was on long-term injured reserve for the Jets and has a contract worth $5.29M against the cap through 2023-2024.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues acquire defenseman Nick Leddy from Red Wings

The St. Louis Blues have made their defensive addition, acquiring Nick Leddy from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman and a second-round pick in 2023. The Blues will also receive Luke Witkowski in the deal, giving them some more depth. Lou Korac of NHL.com reports that the Red Wings will be retaining 50 percent of Leddy’s remaining contract.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy