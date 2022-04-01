ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

You’ll soon be able to livestream your Meet conferences to YouTube

By Haroun Adamu
Android Police
Android Police
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Google Meet is one of the most popular video communication services, but it has some serious shortcomings. It only allows you to host meetings with a maximum of 500 people at a time, and they need to be part of your organization's Workspace. Whatever the reason for the limit is, users...

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Android Police
Android Police

7K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

681K+

Views

Related
inputmag.com

You can stream entire seasons of TV shows on YouTube for free now

YouTube is actively trying to capitalize on the segmentation of our film and TV viewing options that was ushered in by the age of streaming. U.S. viewers will now be able to watch full seasons of shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda, and Heartland, among others, on the platform for free, with ad support.
TV SHOWS
Android Central

Google was quietly collecting your Messages and Phone app data

This article has been updated to make it clear that Google Messages transmits a partial SHA256 hash, making it possible to determine the message content only in the case of short texts. What you need to know. A new study found that the Messages and Phone apps were quietly sending...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

You’ll soon be able to share Google Chat Spaces with everyone in your organization

After years of creating, renaming, and killing messaging apps, Google is currently sticking with Spaces. The app is tightly integrated with Workspace software like Gmail, Chat, Drive, Calendar, and Meet, making it excellent for business collaboration. Last month, Spaces got a few updates, including a manager role to give specific users greater control over a Space, descriptions for users to create a context for their spaces, and guidelines to ensure safe and effective communication. Now, Google’s introducing the ability to share Spaces, albeit in a limited capacity.
INTERNET
shefinds

The One Popular App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone, According To Security Experts–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to choosing which apps to download and which to keep off your phone, considering your security and privacy is crucial. Some of the most popular apps are also, unfortunately, complete data hogs. And if your goal is to protect your iPhone investment for as long as possible, while also protecting your personal information, it’s wise to keep certain downloads off of your device. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, this is the one popular app you should never download to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Meet#Google Docs#Skype#Google Workspace#Q A
BGR.com

Google collects text and call data from Android users without consent

New research shows that Google has been collecting extremely detailed data about the calls you make via the Phone app and the text messages exchanged on your Android phone. Google used these Android apps to export massive amounts of data to its servers, and it did so without informing users or obtaining consent. This sort of behavior might go against privacy protections that should exist in Android by law in some markets (like the EU’s GDPR policies). It could be seen as spying on users.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google issues Chrome update fixing mysterious zero-day exploit

Earlier this month, we learned about the zero-day Chrome exploit that state-sponsored hackers based in North Korea were able to access for just over a month before a patch was issued in mid-February. In that case, the hackers were able to fool the unwary with compromised real websites and sites they'd spoofed by securing similar domain names. Now, for the second time that we know of in 2022, there's another Chrome zero-day and Google is rolling out yet another fix.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
makeuseof.com

12 Fun and Useful Things You Can Do With a Google Nest Hub

The Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are all-in-one smart displays, combining a smart speaker with a touchscreen display. They use the Google Assistant voice assistant to operate via voice commands and can do everything a Google Nest smart speaker does—and a lot more. Whether you're a proud...
ELECTRONICS
UPI News

Legal concerns shut down YouTube ad-blocking app Vanced

March 14 (UPI) -- A third-party app that allowed Android users to bypass YouTube Premium fees and block ads has been shut down over legal reasons. YouTube allows users to pay for an ad-free subscription to YouTube Premium to avoid watching advertisements while YouTube creators can earn revenue from their work. Android users have been able to use the third-party app Vanced to block ads without paying.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Police

Google Workspace's new security feature scrambles your data before it's uploaded

Data privacy and security are important aspects of our internet usage today. And with more workplaces adopting remote and hybrid work than ever before, security is crucial. Google knows this and constantly updates its services to be as safe as possible. Last year the tech giant introduced client-side encryption in beta for Google Workspace. As promised, the feature is now stable and available to several Workspace services and supports multiple file formats.
SOFTWARE
KOCO

Facebook and YouTube say they removed Zelenskyy deepfake video

Facebook and YouTube said Wednesday that they removed uploads of a deepfake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that purported to show him yielding to Russia. The deepfake spread widely online Wednesday, as noticed earlier by Vice's Motherboard. In the video, which CNN Business has reviewed, Zelenskyy appears to stand behind a presidential podium and in front of a backdrop, both of which feature the Ukrainian coat of arms. Wearing a green shirt, Zelenskyy speaks in Ukrainian, appearing to tell Ukrainians to put down their weapons in the weeks-old war against Russia.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Google Docs now lets you draft emails with others and export them to Gmail

The launch is part of Google’s Smart Canvas push that leverages the “@ menu,” which lets users quickly perform actions. The email draft template can be accessed by entering “@email” in a Google Doc. Doing so will surface a template that includes To, Cc, Bcc and Subject lines. When you’re ready to send the email, you can select the Gmail icon to export your draft to the emailing service. A Gmail compose window will pop up and all of the email fields will be automatically filled out with the information you entered in the email draft in the Google Doc.
INTERNET
Android Police

You'll soon be able to collaborate over Google Meet right from Docs, Slides, and Sheets

Google Meet has risen to become one of the biggest video conferencing apps in the world, and part of that has to be due to the efforts Google's undertaken to make sure it's as accessible as possible. Not only does it have its own standalone app, but Gmail now includes a Meet component itself. Up next, Meet's becoming available in a similar fashion for a trio of Google Workspace apps — Docs, Sheets, and Slides — with a productivity-boosting twist you'll love if you frequently collaborate on documents.
INTERNET
Popular Science

How much data does streaming live TV use?

Streaming services are a common presence in households everywhere, whether you have cable or not, meaning data use is, too. What started with a few core platforms—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video—has now exploded into a veritable pantheon of heavy hitters including Disney+ and HBO Max, as well as a wide array of more niche services like Crunchyroll (for anime) and Shudder (for honor, thriller, and supernatural content). While it’s great to have access to shows like The Mandalorian at the press of a button, the increased popularity of streaming means we’re using more broadband data than ever. Whether you’re watching a live event, like an NFL game or the Academy Awards, or streaming your favorite show, we are constantly downloading content as we watch it. With some companies setting data caps on home broadband, not to mention the limits most of us have on mobile, it’s more important than ever to keep an eye on how much data you’re using when you watch. To that end, we looked at all the most popular options on the market—both on-demand and live TV—to see how much data does streaming live tv use. Here’s what we found.
NFL
9to5Mac

Meta introduces Slack-like shortcuts to Messenger

Today, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has introduced the beginning of a series of shortcuts to its Messenger platform. Its new command system brings more fun and efficiency to your messages. Two shortcuts are available today on both iOS and Android: @everyone and /silent. Both are meant to spice up...
SOFTWARE
Android Police

WhatsApp is testing sharing media files as large as 2 GB with beta users

WhatsApp is trying new things lately, like a beta test of message reactions and features to let users have better control over recording voice messages. Not everyone gets a chance to work with such new tools, as most messaging and social platforms want to make sure they've got all the bugs worked out before a major app change rolls out to everyone. That's the case with another new beta WhatsApp feature we just learned about, the ability to send media files as large as 2 GB.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Google Workspace will re-enable tracking for many users today

Today is the day that Google's controversial changes to the Google Workspace privacy settings take effect. For paying users of Google Workspace, the organization-wide "Web & App Activity" control is being removed from the administrator control panel and will be split into two different settings. We covered this announcement two months ago, but the new privacy controls started rolling out on Tuesday.
INTERNET
Android Police

Google Photos wants to highlight the best parts of your videos with 'snippets'

Even after losing out on unlimited storage last year, Google Photos continues to be one of the company's most popular apps. It's nearly indispensable for sorting through extensive collections of stills and videos, all while some AI tools help to highlight treasured memories each and every day. Some users have spotted an extra category in Photos that seems to hint at a fresh way for sharing and watching smaller sections of videos.
INTERNET
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy