NTIA Adds Key Broadband Leaders to its Growing Team

NTIA is continuing to build out its senior leadership team as we prepare to...

TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill millions of cybersecurity jobs worldwide

Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
freightwaves.com

PeakSpan Capital delivers Dispatch $50M

A 2021 white paper from DHL Express found that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction of tech-savvy millennials into the workforce and the rapid acceleration of digital trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced large segments of the global workforce to shift to remote work.
thefastmode.com

Infinera Powers Zayo's World’s Longest 800G Optical Wave

Zayo Group and Infinera, a global supplier of innovative networking solutions, announced the successful completion of the world’s longest known terrestrial 800G optical wavelength in a commercial network — 1,044.51 km. The Zayo-owned fiber route stretches from Springville, Utah to Reno, Nevada and is lit and powered by...
freightwaves.com

Carriers make swift decisions with rapid data visibility provided by DDC Sync

Access to live data is more critical now than ever before as carriers navigate an unstable global market that is also pressured by inflation. Waiting for data that may end up containing a human error costs time and money. For companies with freight to move at a moment’s notice, waiting isn’t an option.
dot.LA

Venture Firm Chapter One Launching Crypto-Focused Incubator

While some skeptics argue that crypto is a trend, venture investors like Chapter One are betting that it’s here to stay. After raising a $40 million fund in December to back early-stage Web3 startups, the Los Angeles-based venture capital firm has launched a crypto-focused incubator called Chapter One Studios, TechCrunch reported Wednesday. The six-month program starts in April and will provide three startups with a $1 million investment and the option to work out of Chapter One’s L.A. office; in exchange, the venture firm will take a 15% stake in each of the companies.
HackerNoon

4 Effective Ways Augmented Reality Solve Issues in Logistics Industry

AR software solutions and integrated apps are playing significant roles in improving logistics operation and the overall flow of the supply chain. Companies in many areas are now finding more ways to use Augmented Reality (AR) for their business. AR, the expansion of physical reality which has been growing tremendously for the past few years is now supporting diverse areas of the logistics industry. The digital transformation of this customer-centric business can be supported to a great extent with support from professional AR development services.
Daily Camera

ColdQuanta adds members to its executive team

Quantum-computing company ColdQuanta Inc. has added to its executive team. The Boulder-based company named Chris Wood as vice president of photonics technologies and Alex Olivas as vice president of software engineering and operations. Wood previously served in executive roles at Insight Lidar, Kapteyn-Murnane Laboratories Inc., and Precision Photonics. Olivas served...
pymnts.com

EMEA Weekly: Wirex Says Consumers' Crypto Concerns Must Be Addressed; Adyen to Expand Into Embedded Financial Products

In this week’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, not everyone has purchased cryptocurrencies, but crypto awareness is through the roof; and Dutch payments group Adyen introduces a suite of embedded financial products. Plus, London-based property technology startup Goodlord raises 27 million British pounds (about $35.4 million)...
YubaNet

Could the internet be driven by climate-friendly “natural intelligence”? Global network of solar-powered servers shows how

The energy requirements of the Internet, the devices and systems using it and the servers that support it are responsible for greenhouse gas emissions equal to that of the global airline industry, and this carbon cost is growing rapidly with the expansion of blockchain-enabled transactions: The carbon footprint of a single Ethereum transaction is equivalent to nearly 329,000 credit card transactions.
WKTV

County leaders call for fiber optic fee removal to increase broadband access

County leaders are looking to increase access to broadband by eliminating a fiber optic fee that restricts access in local communities. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Herkimer County Board of Legislators Chairman Jim Bono recently penned a letter in support of new legislation that would eliminate a $20,000 per mile fee on fiber optics installed in state right of ways.
pymnts

Neobank Innovations Raise Consumer Expectations for Traditional Banking Services

Even for the significant number of consumers who still prefer opening accounts with traditional financial institutions (FIs), most new accounts opened by consumers are via digital channels. At the same time, those consumers frequently link new accounts — whether they be digital wallets, peer-to-peer (P2P) or banking — with an already existing account to fund it at the opening. On the other hand, moving money between two accounts a consumer owns may be fraught with obstacles.
Middletown Press

4 Keys to Grow and Scale Your Startup

One common thread between all types of startups is navigating the pathways between growth and scaling. This rings true whether you’re a business with dozens of employees or a duo working out of a studio apartment. While some startups are easier to scale than others, all companies must grow. All businesses are created, born of passion and promise, aiming to develop into valuable entities able to scale successfully; they bring an exceptional return on investment for all parties involved. Approaching seasons of positive evolution as a startup – whether growth or scaling – requires tenacity and commitment, passion and people skills, and strategic utilization of time, energy, and resources.
pymnts

When Accessing Digital Accounts, Consumers Value Security and User Experience Equally

Trusted user experiences are highly important to consumers accessing digital accounts via desktop browser or mobile device. In fact, eight out of 10 consumers say that digital security impacts how much they trust their financial institutions (FIs), according to “The Future Of Authentication In Financial Services,” a PYMNTS and Entersekt collaboration based on responses from 2,719 consumers.
International Business Times

Considering A New Job? Try A Career In Cybersecurity

If you’re one of the millions of people who left their job or are looking for new jobs in the past two years and are still looking to start the next chapter in your career, you may want to consider investigating the cybersecurity industry. One of the biggest reasons...
dailyhodl.com

Master Ventures Investment Management Partners With Yellow Network To Transform Blockchain Industry

Master Ventures intends to take advantage of the evolving Yellow web 3.0 financial ecosystem. Yellow, a blockchain product and infrastructure company, and Master Ventures Investment Management (MVIM), powered by Master Ventures, a leading blockchain-focused venture studio driving blockchain adoption, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to advance the development of the worldwide crypto liquidity aggregator Yellow Network.
