Columbia, SC

CRFD: No one injured as firefighters battle fire at home on Breeland Street

By Mike Olson
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says crews responded to a fire at a home on Breeland Drive this afternoon. After 5:30 p.m., firefighters at the scene says they...

