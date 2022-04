The blackish trunks on the crapemyrtles around town are caused by an insect known as crapemyrtle bark scale. It doesn’t kill the trees, but it does make them unsightly and less vigorous. This scale is causing concern because it infects most crapemyrtles in East Texas, our most common small ornamental tree. In its native range in Asia, this scale feeds on crapemyrtles and pomegranates. It causes extensive honeydew (sugary insect poop) deposits and the growth of black sooty mold. The unsightly black sooty mold fungus isn’t the problem. The insects on the trunks and branches are.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO