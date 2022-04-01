NJ Gov. Says He's Changing State Bird to Middle Finger in April Fools' Joke
In a prank executive order changing New Jersey's state bird, Governor Phil Murphy noted that Jersey drivers are famous for their "expressive hand...www.newsweek.com
In a prank executive order changing New Jersey's state bird, Governor Phil Murphy noted that Jersey drivers are famous for their "expressive hand...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0