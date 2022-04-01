ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Goes Bold for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With Two-Tone Hair & Geometric Motorcycle Jacket With James Corden

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 11 hours ago
At last. James Corden of “The Late Late Show” announced on Twitter yesterday that his fan-favorite segment “Carpool Karaoke will officially return on April 6. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, the series is back.

In the teaser video, the talk show host reveals his first guest, Nicki Minaj. The duo are seen singing along to her 2014 hit “Anaconda.”

The recurring skit features Corden carpooling with a musical guest, singing along to a medley of the singer’s hits while driving around Los Angeles. Past guests include Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars Billy Porter, Cardi B, Usher, Britney Spears, Migos and Adele.

Minaj can barely hold back her laughs with Corden. To commend the moment, the award-winning rapper wore a black leather motorcycle jacket. The outerwear was complete with a green and beige geometric print on the lapels, gold accents and zip details. Minaj swapped her usual pink tresses for a two-tone blond and black hairstyle with tapered bangs.

The angle of the 40-second recording made it hard to get a peak at the rest of her outfit and footwear choice, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if she rounded things out with some of her go-to silhouettes, including platform boots , thigh-high boots or sharp embellished pumps.

Minaj is never afraid to go all out for appearances. In February, the “Do We Have A Problem” artist stopped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” to chat about motherhood, releasing a new album and even did an unreal impression of Adele.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

“The Other Woman” actress arrived on set in an all-black ensemble by Dion Lee. Her outfit consisted of a black undercorset that she paired with a plunging black bra. She teamed her top with a matching skirt by the eponymous label. When it came down to shoes, Minaj slipped into a pair of Embroidered Evening Pumps by Alexander McQueen. The sleek silhouette includes a crystal-embellished strap, a sharp pointed-toe and a satin covered heel.

See more of Minaj's style through the years.

Comments / 0

Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Adele
Person
James Corden
Person
Britney Spears
