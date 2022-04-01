ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Makes Clean Style Statement in White Crop Top & Maxi Skirt With Sandals for Frida Mom Party

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRwyU_0ewzSKUo00

Click here to read the full article.

Chrissy Teigen makes a clean statement in white. The model shared a photoset to Instagram Thursday at a an event in Miami for Frida Mom, a company that has products to help alleviate the pain that comes with pregnancy. It was attended by Serena Williams and Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen went with an all-white outfit that consisted of a crop top and billowing maxi skirt that featured pleats.

The wife of John Legend kept her accessories simple with a few stacks of bracelets incorporating mixed metals on her arms, as well as layered silver necklaces and a pair of matching hoop earrings.

Although most of Teigen’s shoes got covered up by her hemline, in a shot, the front of her shoe is revealed to show a heeled sandal that had a brown sole.

When it comes to Teigen and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards stylish and modern silhouettes. In fact, she recently wore a hybrid black cutout dress paired with black strappy sandals for a sophisticated moment. She also wore an oversized black blazer with slouchy jeans and bedazzled Bottega Veneta Stretch heels .

When she graces red carpets, Teigen wears creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino. Teigen is a model and has starred in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Xoxo.

Flip through the gallery to see Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen’s Romantic Look Sparkles All Over With Cutout Dress & Glittery Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen brought sparkles last night with a glamorous look at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles. Teigen wore a striking silver gown offering a shimmery effect from Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika’s spring ’22 collection. The dress delivered an asymmetrical design with a single shoulder strap and a high-low skirt. The semi-sheer frock also featured an embellished bodice that extended down the tulle skirt, plus cutout details. The model and cookbook author complemented the gown with strappy, crystal-embellished sandals boasting a pointed toe. Meanwhile, her Grammy Award-winning husband John Legend donned a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Chung
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Chrissy Teigen
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Party Dress#Maxi Skirt#Sandal
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Chocolate Dress & Sandals With Dwyane Wade at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night. While the legendary baller donned an ultra-sleek Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the special occasion, Union shimmered in a chocolate brown long-sleeve gown. The Valentino look delivered a subtly semi-sheer effect. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress, who just debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company, also wore black sandals and an assortment of sparkling jewelry by Messika Paris. The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ciara Looks Drenched in Glamour in Sculpted ‘Wet’ Cutout Dress & Gold Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Russel Wilson

Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles. The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme. Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Kristen Stewart Wore A Tiny Crop Top And Matching Skirt To Take Home The Top Award At The Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

Kristen Stewart scored big at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her simple and stunning outfit. Stewart, 31, won one of the night’s most important awards, the pivotal ‘Best Actress’ trophy, and shined in a sequin, burgundy two-piece ensemble designed by British brand, Galvan.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Skin Is In: The Rise Of Miu Miu’s Micro Mini Skirt

The 1960s (and Y2K) trend is back like it never left. If you love retro fashion, chances are you’ve come across the latest trend that has everyone buzzing with excitement. The micro mini skirt has made a triumphant comeback—just in time for spring 2022. From fashion week runways...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Suits Up in Pinstripes, Sinuous Sandals & an Unexpected Cutout Top

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union struts around in a sophisticated look for a fun Instagram post, where in the caption she referenced her Disney film “Cheaper by the Dozen,” of which she’s currently promoting on a press tour ahead of its March 18 release. The “Being Mary Jane” actress wore an oversized suit with an edgy top that showcased her affinity for mixing colors, patterns and textures. Union elevated the ensemble with a pair of brown sandals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Gets Denim-Centric With Boy Shorts & Fierce Peep-Toe Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams made quite the entrance at the Louis Vuitton fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The tennis legend and FN cover star arrived in a dark blue denim outfit. Her look consisted of a long-sleeve high-low denim top. Williams’ jacket was cropped in the front and curved at the sides. The outwear also included a knee-length train that was complete with a center split. Williams continued to make...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Gives Neutral Suiting a Party-Worthy Twist in Tiger Striped Sandals With Pink Beaded Heels for ‘James Corden’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams means business in neutrals. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was on Monday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in Los Angeles, where she talked about the success of her biopic film, “King Richard,” which depicted her childhood and growing up to become a powerhouse in tennis under the guidance of her father Richard Williams, played Will Smith, who earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance. ...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy