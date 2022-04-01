Chrissy Teigen Makes Clean Style Statement in White Crop Top & Maxi Skirt With Sandals for Frida Mom Party

Click here to read the full article.

Chrissy Teigen makes a clean statement in white. The model shared a photoset to Instagram Thursday at a an event in Miami for Frida Mom, a company that has products to help alleviate the pain that comes with pregnancy. It was attended by Serena Williams and Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

Teigen went with an all-white outfit that consisted of a crop top and billowing maxi skirt that featured pleats.

The wife of John Legend kept her accessories simple with a few stacks of bracelets incorporating mixed metals on her arms, as well as layered silver necklaces and a pair of matching hoop earrings.

Although most of Teigen’s shoes got covered up by her hemline, in a shot, the front of her shoe is revealed to show a heeled sandal that had a brown sole.

When it comes to Teigen and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards stylish and modern silhouettes. In fact, she recently wore a hybrid black cutout dress paired with black strappy sandals for a sophisticated moment. She also wore an oversized black blazer with slouchy jeans and bedazzled Bottega Veneta Stretch heels .

When she graces red carpets, Teigen wears creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino. Teigen is a model and has starred in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Xoxo.

