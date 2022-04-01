ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How to get your cannabis-themed Colorado license plate

By Al Maulding
KREX
KREX
 11 hours ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — It’s high time for you to get ahold of a cannabis-themed license plate in the state of Colorado. 22 different state license plate configurations, including 420, EDIBLE, THC, and HASH, are now available to the public. You don’t need to head to your DMV though, because these grassy vehicle identifiers are only available through auction.

“For over a decade, Colorado has been a leader in the cannabis space, bringing bold, innovative and creative businesses to the state. This effort allows us to celebrate Colorado’s mile-high reputation and fund critical projects and programs in our disability community,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and will be used to fund grants for disability application assistance and programs aiming to increase the quality of life of Coloradans with disabilities.

Individuals are bidding on the right to own the use of the configuration of letters and numbers on their Colorado license plate or have the ability to purchase a novelty plate and retain the exclusive rights to use the configuration on their Colorado license plate at a later date. The buyer also has the rights to resell the configuration through the Colorado Disability Funding Committee in the future. Individuals are responsible for paying all standard registration fees, a personalized plate production fee, and any additional fees for a designer background if they do not want the standard white and green license plate.

You can place your bid online at ColoradoPlates.org . Bidding will be open until 4:20 p.m. on April 20, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

