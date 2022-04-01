ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Requests for Proposals

cypressca.org
 1 day ago

The City of Cypress is requesting a Statement of Qualifications and Request for Proposals from qualified traffic control contractors to provide on-call traffic control contract services for community events, emergency traffic control setups and road closures, and on an as-needed basis. The CITY will review all RFQ/RFP’s...

www.cypressca.org

lootpress.com

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is seeking Request for Proposal for Concessions

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is seeking Requests for Proposals for Concessions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Parks and Rec are seeking companies that wish to enter into a contract for one year to provide food concessions for the public using park facilities and amenities. Renewal of contact optional. The concession at Lake Stephens provides food service to the beach, splash pad, aqua park, marina, and picnic shelters. The concession at Fitzpatrick Park provides food service to park visitors, ball players, families, and fans of league teams, tournaments, and WVU Tech Girls Softball. Both seasons and hours of operation vary greatly on weather, but usually begin in the spring and end in the fall. Other opportunities may arise at other events at parks throughout the county.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Western Iowa Today

Proposed moratorium on eminent domain requests from pipeline developers

(Des Moines, IA) — The full Iowa House may soon debate passing a year-long moratorium that would block carbon pipeline companies from seeking eminent domain to seize property and build new pipelines. The proposal has passed out of a House committee, with all but one Republican voting for it. House Speaker Pat Grassley says pipeline companies would still be able to negotiate easements with landowners, but it also would let the legislature weigh in next year if companies seek mass condemnation of land. Democrat Mary Mascher of Iowa City doesn’t object to the idea but voted “no” because the proposal was added to an unrelated bill. She says the move makes the whole process less transparent to the public.
DES MOINES, IA
WVNews

Commissioners hear budget requests

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Commission will consider Tuesday whether to approve the 2022-23 budget it worked on this week. The budget totals $9,315,419. About $350,000 of that is set aside for contingencies. The tentative budget must be approved by the state before the commission can give its final approval.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Sun Chronicle

Windfall from pandemic funds proposed to pay for police body cameras, other department requests

Flush with supplementary funding from pandemic-related spending bills and better-than-expected collections, local officials have authorized a $5.35 million capital plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The capital spending package, which still requires final approval from voters at the May 2 annual town meeting, addresses major long-term needs deemed...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
The Ledger

Developer of proposed Lake Miriam apartment complex requests postponement of public hearing

LAKELAND — A developer hoping to build apartments behind Publix at Lake Miriam Square Shopping Center has asked for the public hearing to be postponed. Lakeland commissioners were slated to vote on a controversial proposal that would add 244 apartments at their upcoming Monday meeting. Now, they will consider a continuance request to have the public hearing — residents' opportunity to comment on the project — be pushed back to April 4.
LAKELAND, FL

Community Policy