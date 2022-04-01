ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Requests for Proposals

cypressca.org
 1 day ago

BIDS MUST BE RECEIVED BY: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM. BIDS WILL BE OPENED ON: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM. PLACE OF BID RECEIPT: Office of the City Clerk,...

www.cypressca.org

Comments / 0

Related
lootpress.com

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is seeking Request for Proposal for Concessions

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is seeking Requests for Proposals for Concessions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Parks and Rec are seeking companies that wish to enter into a contract for one year to provide food concessions for the public using park facilities and amenities. Renewal of contact optional. The concession at Lake Stephens provides food service to the beach, splash pad, aqua park, marina, and picnic shelters. The concession at Fitzpatrick Park provides food service to park visitors, ball players, families, and fans of league teams, tournaments, and WVU Tech Girls Softball. Both seasons and hours of operation vary greatly on weather, but usually begin in the spring and end in the fall. Other opportunities may arise at other events at parks throughout the county.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Western Iowa Today

Proposed moratorium on eminent domain requests from pipeline developers

(Des Moines, IA) — The full Iowa House may soon debate passing a year-long moratorium that would block carbon pipeline companies from seeking eminent domain to seize property and build new pipelines. The proposal has passed out of a House committee, with all but one Republican voting for it. House Speaker Pat Grassley says pipeline companies would still be able to negotiate easements with landowners, but it also would let the legislature weigh in next year if companies seek mass condemnation of land. Democrat Mary Mascher of Iowa City doesn’t object to the idea but voted “no” because the proposal was added to an unrelated bill. She says the move makes the whole process less transparent to the public.
DES MOINES, IA
The Ledger

Developer of proposed Lake Miriam apartment complex requests postponement of public hearing

LAKELAND — A developer hoping to build apartments behind Publix at Lake Miriam Square Shopping Center has asked for the public hearing to be postponed. Lakeland commissioners were slated to vote on a controversial proposal that would add 244 apartments at their upcoming Monday meeting. Now, they will consider a continuance request to have the public hearing — residents' opportunity to comment on the project — be pushed back to April 4.
LAKELAND, FL
Sun Chronicle

Windfall from pandemic funds proposed to pay for police body cameras, other department requests

Flush with supplementary funding from pandemic-related spending bills and better-than-expected collections, local officials have authorized a $5.35 million capital plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The capital spending package, which still requires final approval from voters at the May 2 annual town meeting, addresses major long-term needs deemed...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy