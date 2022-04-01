ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ROH Supercard of Honor Zero Hour Livestream Is Now Online

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 14 hours ago

ROH presents Supercard of Honor tonight on PPV, and the “Zero Hour”...

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

William Regal At ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan Announces Zero Hour, More Mystery Clients

New Ring of Honor Tony Khan has just announced four matches for the ROH Supercard of Honor XV Zero Hour pre-show, which airs at 7pm ET via Twitter and YouTube. Khan announced the following matches for Zero Hour: Colt Cabana vs. Blake Christian, A.Q.A vs. Miranda Alize, Dalton Castle vs. Joe Hendry, plus Cheeseburger and Eli Isom vs. a new tag team being represented by Tully Blanchard.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zero Hour#Video Game#Combat#Ppv
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Segment For WrestleMania SmackDown, Andre The Giant Battle Royal Note

WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. This week’s WrestleMania RAW saw Happy Baron Corbin steal Drew McIntyre’s sword, named Angela after his mother, following a Handicap Match against McIntyre and Madcap Moss, which McIntyre retreated from. WWE has now announced that Corbin and Moss will host a “Happy Talk” segment on SmackDown and their guest will be the sword.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Briscoes Capture The New GCW World Tag Team Title Belts

The Briscoes are your new GCW World Tag Team Champions. Thursday’s GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part One event opened with The Briscoes defeating The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice) and former champions The H8 Club (Nick Gage, SLADE) to win the titles. Gage’s partner...
WWE
411mania.com

World Television Title Match Set For ROH Supercard of Honor

Rhett Titus will defend the ROH World TV Championship against an NJPW legend at ROH Supercard of Honor. Tony Khan announced that Titus will face Minoru Suzuki with the former’s championship on the line at tomorrow’s PPV, as you can see below. ROH Supercard of Honor takes place...
WWE
411mania.com

Samoa Joe Says He Pushed WWE To Buy ROH Tape Library, Gives Health Update

Samoa Joe says he was surprised by Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH, and noted he was pushing WWE to buy the tape library. Joe, who appeared at the end of ROH Supercard of Honor and has signed with AEW, spoke during the post-show media scrum and you can see the highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
411mania.com

Jay Lethal Thinks Tony Khan Owning ROH Will Give It A Chance To Break Out

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jay Lethal spoke about the news that Tony Khan is the new owner of ROH and how he thinks it will benefit the company. Khan’s first show in charge of ROH is Supercard of Honor tomorrow night. Lethal said: “I...
WWE
PWMania

Updated Card For Impact Wrestling Rebellion

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards in a non-title match was recently announced for Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view. This went under the radar a bit, but Gresham vs. Edwards was confirmed after Gresham made his return to Impact on last week’s show. The Honor No More group, led by Edwards, previously attacked Gresham and put him out of action, at least in the Impact storylines. Gresham is now looking for payback after Edwards was revealed to be the mastermind behind Honor No More.
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan Wants Jonathan Gresham To Defend ROH Title On AEW TV

Tony Khan wants the Ring of Honor Championship defended on AEW television. Tony Khan is now the owner of Ring of Honor and now, he wants the Ring of Honor World Champion, Jonathan Gresham, to defend his gold on AEW television. “I would love to have Jonathan defend the title...
WWE
Fightful

Denise Salcedo Kicks The Shit Out Of Sean Ross Sapp For All The Times He Muted Her

Denise Salcedo gets her revenge. Sean Ross Sapp entered the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break 6, vowing to win as the tallest and most famous person in the match. Sapp, introduced by legendary ring announcer and interview, Swiftie, America's Sweetheart Denise Salcedo, tried to charge fans $5 to watch him in action in an attempt to paywall the match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brian Cage At ROH Supercard Of Honor XV, Cage On What He’s Been Told About His AEW Hiatus

AEW star Brian Cage is reportedly backstage for tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV event. There’s no word yet on if Cage will be appearing, but Fightful Select reports that he was there this afternoon. Cage has been off AEW TV since last fall, and hasn’t been backstage at AEW shows in recent months, but the company recently picked up the option year on his contract.
WWE
411mania.com

MJF Reflects On His Decision To Choose AEW Over WWE In 2019

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, MJF reflected on his decision to sign with AEW over WWE back in 2019 and how his conversation with Tony Khan impacted his choice. Here’s what MJF had to say (via Fightful):. MJF on choosing AEW over WWE back in 2019: “I...
WWE
411mania.com

MLW Star Returns at Intimidation Games (Clip)

A former MLW star made their return at the company’s Intimidation Games event on Thursday. As you can see below, Swerve Strickland returned to the company to answer Myron Reed’s open challenge at the event, which took place tonight in Dallas, Texas. Strickland, who is signed to AEW,...
WWE

