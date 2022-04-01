ROH Supercard of Honor Zero Hour Livestream Is Now Online

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards in a non-title match was recently announced for Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view. This went under the radar a bit, but Gresham vs. Edwards was confirmed after Gresham made his return to Impact on last week’s show. The Honor No More group, led by Edwards, previously attacked Gresham and put him out of action, at least in the Impact storylines. Gresham is now looking for payback after Edwards was revealed to be the mastermind behind Honor No More.

