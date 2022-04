CM Punk (14-1) vs. Max Caster (51-24) As expected, Caster made the first Will Smith/Chris Rock reference. He also included a Z-Pak reference. They are consistently getting moreover, by the way. Commentary talked a lot about Punk’s championship gesture last week. Most people know that Bowens is the better wrestler of The Acclaimed but Punk did well to make sure Caster got to look pretty good. Caster got in a few bits of offense and had control for a couple of minutes though the outcome was never in doubt. Punk survived a Fisherman Buster and hit a piledriver before winning with the Anaconda Vice in 7:09. A perfectly fine opening contest. [**½]

