ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Republican candidate for governor says Pritzker hasn't solved state's financial problems

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5SRR_0ewzPYZX00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Republican candidate for Illinois governor says incumbent J.B. Pritzker’s latest efforts to attract more businesses to Illinois amount to gimmicks.

Illinois government may be reaching out to businesses in other states, urging them to open operations here. But venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan said Pritzker can’t hide the fact that Illinois has a poor business climate.

The conservative Republican said public pension debt and high taxes loom.

“JB Pritzker runs commercials, that’s what he does, in order to buy the election,” Sullivan said. “He says, ‘I fixed the fiscal situation in the state of Illinois.’ No, he hasn’t. He ran to the federal government during COVID with his hands out for this COVID money. And now he acts as if the underlying issues are solved. They are not.”

Sullivan said he has created jobs around the world, including in places like Lagos, Nigeria. He says he would do the same thing, as governor, on the South side of Chicago and in Southern Illinois.

The businessman is running in a crowded primary field and without the backing of the Illinois GOP hierarchy.

Sullivan is the guest on this weekend’s “At Issue” program, which airs 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Candidate#Illinois Gop#Southern Illinois#Covid#Gop
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Benzinga

U.S. Senate Green-Lights Bipartisan Marijuana Research Bill Ahead Of House Legalization Vote

On Thursday, the Senate gave a green light to a bipartisan marijuana bill meant to promote marijuana research, reported Marijuana Moment. The legislation, sponsored by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Brian Schatz (D-HI), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), is titled Cannabidiol and Marihuana Research Expansion Act. It was reintroduced in February 2021, following an earlier version that passed the Senate in 2020.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thefreshtoast.com

Federal Marijuana Cases Drop Again In 2021 As More States Legalize

Although Congress has failed to amend federal cannabis laws, clearly the attitudes and priorities of federal prosecutors have shifted in the era of state-level marijuana legalization. Federal cases involving marijuana dropped to less than 1,000 in 2021, with 996 people charged for trafficking, NORML reported. According to an analysis from...
LAW
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy