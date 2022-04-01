Republican candidate for governor says Pritzker hasn't solved state's financial problems

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Republican candidate for Illinois governor says incumbent J.B. Pritzker’s latest efforts to attract more businesses to Illinois amount to gimmicks.

Illinois government may be reaching out to businesses in other states, urging them to open operations here. But venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan said Pritzker can’t hide the fact that Illinois has a poor business climate.

The conservative Republican said public pension debt and high taxes loom.

“JB Pritzker runs commercials, that’s what he does, in order to buy the election,” Sullivan said. “He says, ‘I fixed the fiscal situation in the state of Illinois.’ No, he hasn’t. He ran to the federal government during COVID with his hands out for this COVID money. And now he acts as if the underlying issues are solved. They are not.”

Sullivan said he has created jobs around the world, including in places like Lagos, Nigeria. He says he would do the same thing, as governor, on the South side of Chicago and in Southern Illinois.

The businessman is running in a crowded primary field and without the backing of the Illinois GOP hierarchy.

Sullivan is the guest on this weekend’s “At Issue” program, which airs 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday.