Cleveland, OH

Another driver crashes through Hopkins Airport fence– What’s being done about it?

By Ed Gallek
 11 hours ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Yet another driver just crashed through a fence at Hopkins Airport , so the FOX 8 I-Team started asking questions.

We investigated what’s being done to try to stop this and looked at whether it’s happening at other airports as much as it is here.

At the heart of this is the safety of travelers.

We found Hopkins Airport has taken steps to try to deal with this problem. We also found it’s a nationwide problem.

Friday morning, about 9 a.m., a driver barreled through a fence and into a restricted area at Hopkins Airport.

It happened off a side street on the back side of the airport.

The I-Team found a damaged SUV at the scene and police say they took the driver to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

But, we’ve seen similar incidents several times since 2019.

In fact, last year, security video showed a driver cruising inside the security fence not far from the runways.

So, after the new incident, the I-Team asked about any new plans to keep travelers safe. Plans to prevent drivers from simply going into restricted areas where they’re not supposed to go.

In fact, we’ve also seen intruders on foot scaling the perimeter fences.

We’ve learned Hopkins Airport has made improvements to beef up security around the fence. There’s new measures to trigger alarms.

The airport is hoping to get federal money to make more improvements, but the airport does not reveal specifics about security plans for trying to stop the breaches.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration says one study has shown airport security breaches are a problem nationwide. The TSA says that study showed they happen about once every ten days.

Police are often left to try to sort out how drivers end up going through the fences.

We’ve seen multiple cases with the drivers found to be drunk, but not all.

In the past, we’ve also seen some cases with long delays before anyone at the airport noticed a security breach. But, the new steps taken have helped to alert officials when something happens.

In the Friday case, dispatch said police were alerted by a collision sensor through the driver’s radio. That crash also happened right by an airport fire station.

We’ll watch to see what comes out of the latest investigation.

