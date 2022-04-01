ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Oldest U.S. active park ranger retires at 100

By AP
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftMU8_0ewzPT9u00

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — The nation’s oldest active park ranger is hanging up her Smokey hat at the age of 100.

Betty Reid Soskin retired Thursday after more than 15 years at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California, the National Park Service announced.

Soskin “spent her last day providing an interpretive program to the public and visiting with coworkers," a Park Service statement said.

She led tours at the park and museum honoring the women who worked in factories during wartime and shared her own experience as a Black woman during the conflict. She worked for the U.S. Air Force in 1942 but quit after learning that “she was employed only because her superiors believed she was white," according to a Park Service biography.

“Being a primary source in the sharing of that history – my history – and giving shape to a new national park has been exciting and fulfilling,” Soskin said in the Park Service statement. “It has proven to bring meaning to my final years.”

Soskin won a temporary Park Service position at the age of 84 and became a permanent Park Service employee in 2011. She celebrated her 100th birthday last September.

“Betty has made a profound impact on the National Park Service and the way we carry out our mission,” Director Chuck Sams said. “Her efforts remind us that we must seek out and give space for all perspectives so that we can tell a more full and inclusive history of our nation.”

Soskin was born Betty Charbonnet in Detroit in 1921 but recalled surviving the devastating Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 while living with her Creole family in New Orleans, according to the Park Service biography.

Her family then moved to Oakland, California, and Soskin remained in the San Francisco Bay Area, where in 1945 she and her first husband founded one of the first Black-owned record stores in the area, the biography said.

She also was a civil rights activist and took part in meetings to develop a general management plan for the Home Front park. She has received several honors.

She was named California Woman of the Year in 1995.

In 2015, Soskin received a presidential coin from President Barack Obama after she lit the National Christmas tree at the White House.

In June 2016, she was awakened in her home by a robber who punched her repeatedly in the face, dragged her out of her bedroom and beat her before making off with the coin and other items. Soskin, then 94, recovered and returned to work just weeks after the attack. The coin was replaced.

Soskin also was honored with entry into the Congressional Record. Glamour Magazine named her woman of the year in 2018.

Comments / 0

OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado

11K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, CA
Government
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Betty Reid Soskin
BBC

The Capitol riot trial that tore a family apart

When Guy Reffitt became the first person to stand trial for storming the US Capitol, he had to face not only a judge and jury, but his own son on the witness stand. Those who know Reffitt say he is a big talker. So much so that his defence lawyer used it as his main argument for dismissing the case against Reffitt, who stood trial for bringing a handgun to the US Capitol during the 6 January riot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
OutThere Colorado

Massive 'snowman' to burn in Colorado mountain town celebration

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Town of Silverthorne will be hosting a 'burning snowman' event to celebrate the return of spring in Colorado. For those who haven't heard of the burning snowman tradition, it's basically what it sounds like – a large snowman is constructed out of scrap wood to be burned ina large bonfire display. The blaze represents a farewell to winter and a welcome to spring.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Travel + Leisure

12 of the Best Places to Camp in U.S. State Parks

You may dream of seeing the geysers of Yosemite or the overwhelming greatness of the Grand Canyon, but chances are you have a handful of little wonders in your own backyard. State parks like Goblin Valley in Utah hold their own against the neighboring Arches National Park (or Canyonlands, for that matter), while Maine's Baxter State Park is arguably just as wild as the well-known Acadia National Park (Baxter doesn't even have running water!). Plus, state parks tend to be less crowded and more affordable, two things that bode well for overnight guests.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Ranger#Detroit#Ap#Smokey#The National Park Service#The U S Air Force
The Independent

Two alleged Capitol rioters arrested based on Google searches afterward: ‘Is it illegal to go into Capitol’

Two men accused of storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 were arrested last week after their Google searches and the information they shared on Facebook allegedly incriminated them. Bryan Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of Washington face four charges. These include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building, according to the complaint lodged in the US district court in Columbia.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mr Jones and Mr King after an anonymous tipster, who went to the same...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
OutThere Colorado

5 things to know about the NCAR fire in Boulder County

A new wildfire sparked on Colorado's Front Range on Wednesday afternoon, prompting thousands to evacuate. 1. Size: The NCAR fire has grown to around 200 acres, officials announced on Sunday morning. 2. Evacuations: Around 8,000 homes and 19,000 residents were evacuated on Saturday night, according to Boulder Office of Emergency...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado cities among worst for urban gardening nationwide

Colorado might be known for its sunshine and natural spaces, but that doesn't mean it's a great place for urban gardening. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter concludes that most Colorado metro areas are among the worst places for city-dwellers with green thumbs nationwide. The data analysis considered 196...
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy