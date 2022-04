COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) St. Patrick's day is underway and so is the increase in DWI enforcement around the state. On Wednesday, the Jefferson City Police Department began their increase of DWI saturation patrols, putting laws in place and keeping drunk drivers off the road. Their increase in enforcement will last till Sunday. During 2020 in The post Jefferson City police increase DWI enforcements amid St. Patrick’s Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 15 DAYS AGO