Kamaru Usman believes both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington made bad decisions. This past week, Masvidal was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief after allegedly attacking Covington outside Miami restaurant. In the lead up to their grudge match at UFC 272, Covington had levied numerous personal attacks at Masvidal and his family, and Covington claims that during the alleged incident, Masvidal punched him twice in the face while saying, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids.” And so for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, he doesn’t have a ton of sympathy for Covington.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO