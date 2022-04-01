Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Available Friday

Howard ended with 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 loss to Utah. Howard needed to step up in the absence of LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot), and he came through with his first double-double since late February. The veteran center even converted his first three-pointer since Dec. 9. Howard has posted two performances of 20-plus points over his past four games, but he combined for just eight points in the other two contests over that span. With Davis expected to return Friday, Howard could see his playing time drop after logging at least 24 minutes in four of his last six appearances.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO