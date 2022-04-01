ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Available Friday

 11 hours ago

Bitadze (foot) is available for Friday's game against Boston, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com...

fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
KARE 11

Siakam has triple-double, Raptors rout Wolves

TORONTO, ON — Pascal Siakam had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists for his second career triple-double, Gary Trent Jr. scored 29 points and the Toronto Raptors strengthened their hold on sixth place in the Eastern Conference by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-102 Wednesday night. Toronto...
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pacers takeaways: The Jays propel C's in bounceback win

The Boston Celtics snapped their two-game skid with a hard-fought win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, 128-123. It was hardly a cakewalk for the C's against the 13th-place Pacers at TD Garden. Despite missing several key players, Indiana hit shot after shot against Boston's top-ranked defense and kept it close until the final buzzer.
NBA
Goga Bitadze
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Shines with 21 points, 12 boards

Howard ended with 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 loss to Utah. Howard needed to step up in the absence of LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot), and he came through with his first double-double since late February. The veteran center even converted his first three-pointer since Dec. 9. Howard has posted two performances of 20-plus points over his past four games, but he combined for just eight points in the other two contests over that span. With Davis expected to return Friday, Howard could see his playing time drop after logging at least 24 minutes in four of his last six appearances.
NBA
Reuters

Donovan Mitchell pours in 29 as Jazz top short-handed Lakers

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Rudy Gobert amassed 25 points and 17 rebounds and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 122-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson added 19 points off the bench against his former team and...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Reverts back to bench role

Hernangomez will come off the bench in Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. Hernangomez will return to the bench Thursday as typical starter Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is returning from an extended absence. The forward started in seven of the Jazz's last eight games and averaged 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 22.6 minutes over that stretch.
NBA
Reuters

Kristaps Porzingis pours in 35 to lead Wizards past Magic

Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 35 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points and the host Washington Wizards overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic 127-110 on Wednesday night. Washington outscored Orlando 28-23 in the third quarter to extend a 58-56 lead before pulling away with a 41-point...
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Unstoppable efficiency

Jokic provided 37 points (15-19 FG, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 victory over Indiana. Jokic shot over 75 percent from the field for the seventh time this season. Pairing Wednesday's dominance with a 13-for-15 shooting performance Saturday against the Thunder, Jokic is showing no signs of fatigue down the stretch. He's the top asset in fantasy and has good matchups upcoming against the Timberwolves and Lakers.
NBA
NBC Sports

Tatum, Brown match decades-old mark for Celtics in win over Pacers

Another night, another historic performance for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the same game for the Boston Celtics. In addition to improving to 8-0 this season when Tatum and Brown both score 30 points in the same game, Tatum and Brown each had more than five assists in the 128-123 win over the Indiana Pacers. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Tatum and Brown are the first set of Celtics teammates to have at least 30 points and five assists in the same game in 35 years.
NBA

