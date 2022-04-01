ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Out Friday

CBS Sports
 11 hours ago

Sengun (lower leg) is out Friday against the Kings but...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James out, Anthony Davis doubtful for Thursday at Jazz

The song remains the same for the top two stars of the Los Angeles Lakers as the team's playoff hopes continue to fade. According to ESPN, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as out and Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz. Both were listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday's encounter at the Dallas Mavericks and went on to miss what became a 128-110 loss, which indicates Davis will likely remain an observer with James through at least Thursday evening.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Anthony Davis aiming for Friday return, LeBron James to test ankle

Lakers star Anthony Davis intends to return Friday against the Pelicans as long as there are no setbacks, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reports (via Twitter) that LeBron James is going to test his sprained left ankle in an effort...
NBA
FOX Sports

Russell Westbrook frustrated as Lakers drop from play-in spot

To say it has been a disappointing season for Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers would be quite an understatement. The nine-time NBA All-Star is shooting just 44% from the field this season — including 29.6% from distance — while averaging 18.2 points per game, his lowest total since the 2009-10 campaign.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers got weakest ejection of NBA season

Austin Rivers’ ejection on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers was even softer than Charmin. The Denver Nuggets guard was tossed in the fourth quarter for an incident with Pacers swingman Lance Stephenson. A minute prior to the ejection, Rivers shoved Stephenson, who was trying to get a steal. The players received double-technicals for the incident.
NBA
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Now Calling Out James Harden as Sixers' Slide Continues

When you sign James Harden you sign up for the full James Harden experience and sometimes that can be frustrating. The contact-seeking lefty had a night to forget on Thursday, missing 11 of the 15 shots he took in a disappointing loss to the suddenly decent Detroit Pistons. As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers are now fourth in the Eastern Conference and need to string some wins together immediately to ensure multiple rounds of home-court advantage.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Doc Rivers critical of James Harden after loss

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for only scoring 8 points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering.)
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Green giving Rockets fans James Harden vibes with latest surge

The Houston Rockets are one of the worst teams in the NBA, which was expected. But, they’ve evidently got a possible superstar on their hands in rookie Jalen Green. While the Rockets did lose their seventh game in 10 outings on Friday night, this time to the Sacramento Kings, Green continued his torrid run, dropping 36 points and going 6 for 14 from long range. In the process, the 20-year-old reached an impressive mark that only James Harden accomplished during his time with the franchise.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Could Land Rudy Gobert If Utah Jazz Make Him Available

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the most active teams during the last trade deadline, but they might be getting ready to make another big move to assemble the best team around Luka Doncic. After a failed partnership with Kristaps Porzingis, the Mavs split up that duo, landing Spencer Dinwiddie...
NBA
theScore

Lakers fall to Pelicans for 5th straight loss despite returns of LeBron, AD

Anthony Davis and LeBron James both returned from injury Friday night, but despite having their stars back in the lineup it was the same story for the Los Angeles Lakers as they dropped their fifth straight game with a 114-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis finished with 23...
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in loss

Embiid racked up 37 points (11-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 102-94 loss to the Pistons. The big man continues to keep his name front of mind for MVP voters, scoring 30 or more points for the seventh time in his last 10 games while picking up his eighth double-double over that same stretch. Embiid has a chance to become the first 76er to lead the NBA in scoring since Allen Iverson in 2004-05, but he'll need to out-produce LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo over the final days of the season to do it.
NBA
CBS Sports

MLB

