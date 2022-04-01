Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Out Friday

Embiid racked up 37 points (11-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 102-94 loss to the Pistons. The big man continues to keep his name front of mind for MVP voters, scoring 30 or more points for the seventh time in his last 10 games while picking up his eighth double-double over that same stretch. Embiid has a chance to become the first 76er to lead the NBA in scoring since Allen Iverson in 2004-05, but he'll need to out-produce LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo over the final days of the season to do it.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO