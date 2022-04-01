ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Oshae Brissett: Good to go at Boston

CBS Sports
 11 hours ago

Brissett (back) is available for Friday's game against the Celtics, Scott...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (25-52, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Indiana. He ranks eighth in the league scoring 27.0 points per game. The Celtics are 30-18 in conference games. Boston is the league...
NBA
KARE 11

Siakam has triple-double, Raptors rout Wolves

TORONTO, ON — Pascal Siakam had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists for his second career triple-double, Gary Trent Jr. scored 29 points and the Toronto Raptors strengthened their hold on sixth place in the Eastern Conference by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-102 Wednesday night. Toronto...
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pacers takeaways: The Jays propel C's in bounceback win

The Boston Celtics snapped their two-game skid with a hard-fought win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, 128-123. It was hardly a cakewalk for the C's against the 13th-place Pacers at TD Garden. Despite missing several key players, Indiana hit shot after shot against Boston's top-ranked defense and kept it close until the final buzzer.
NBA
Person
Oshae Brissett
ESPN

Indiana takes on Detroit, aims to stop 6-game skid

Detroit Pistons (22-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-53, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to break its six-game slide when the Pacers play Detroit. The Pacers have gone 2-13 against division opponents. Indiana is 12-17 when it turns the ball over less than...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out Friday

Brogdon (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Brogdon will be unavailable for a seventh consecutive game for rest purposes. Tyrese Haliburton and Keifer Sykes are in line for increased run once again.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bojan Bogdanovic starting for Jazz on Thursday, Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench

Utah Jazz guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bogdanovic will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Juan Hernangomez moving back to the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.20 minutes against the Lakers. Bogdanovic's Thursday projection includes...
NBA
ESPN

DeRozan scores 50, Bulls rally past Clippers 135-130 in OT

CHICAGO -- — DeMar DeRozan did everything he could to carry the Chicago Bulls to a much-needed victory. The only glitch came in the closing seconds of regulation. That's when he missed the potential go-ahead free throw after making his first two to tie it. In the end, it...
NBA
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Reverts back to bench role

Hernangomez will come off the bench in Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. Hernangomez will return to the bench Thursday as typical starter Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is returning from an extended absence. The forward started in seven of the Jazz's last eight games and averaged 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 22.6 minutes over that stretch.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out vs. Clippers

Antetokounmpo (knee) is out Friday against the Clippers. Antetokounmpo has been playing through his right knee soreness lately but will sit out Friday on the second night of a back-to-back. Jrue Holiday (ankle), Brook Lopez (conditioning) and Khris Middleton (wrist) are also sidelined, and the Clippers are throwing out a skeleton crew as well. Bobby Portis, Serge Ibaka and Jordan Nwora should see increased run in the frontcourt.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Modest output in loss

Towns supplied 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-102 loss to the Raptors. Towns was efficient from the field and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds en route to his third double-double over his last seven games, but his modest production wasn't enough as the Timberwolves were blown out by the Raptors. The talented big man has struggled offensively as of late, averaging just 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.0 minutes over his last four games. He'll look to bounce back Friday against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
NBC Sports

Tatum, Brown match decades-old mark for Celtics in win over Pacers

Another night, another historic performance for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the same game for the Boston Celtics. In addition to improving to 8-0 this season when Tatum and Brown both score 30 points in the same game, Tatum and Brown each had more than five assists in the 128-123 win over the Indiana Pacers. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Tatum and Brown are the first set of Celtics teammates to have at least 30 points and five assists in the same game in 35 years.
NBA

