Pacers' Oshae Brissett: Good to go at Boston

Towns supplied 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-102 loss to the Raptors. Towns was efficient from the field and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds en route to his third double-double over his last seven games, but his modest production wasn't enough as the Timberwolves were blown out by the Raptors. The talented big man has struggled offensively as of late, averaging just 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.0 minutes over his last four games. He'll look to bounce back Friday against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO