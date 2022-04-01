More than 60 homes destroyed or damaged by North Mississippi tornado

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — More than 60 homes were damaged or destroyed in Panola County after an EF-1 Tornado touched down there Wednesday.

It first touched down near Pope, Mississippi and tracked across the county. County Emergency Services are still trying to figure out what hit in Como.

Jim Porter lives in Como and said he got roof damage but is thankful for a local crew who helped him clean up.

”Yeah I know the people and they came over and worked on that. I will pay them something but they didn’t come for money. They came to help,” Porter said.

David Smith lives near Central Academy Road and Highway 315 and said he is thankful for help from Southern Baptist Disaster Relief for helping him after the storm, as crews helped him clear his property that had major damage to it.

”Oh, I’d be at a total loss without this crew. I mean they have been here every day since the jump and ready to jump in and help. They bring tarps and waters and chainsaws. If it wasn’t for them I don’t know where I would be in the dark,” Smith said.

Jimmy Thornhill with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief said his crew just got through training before the storm.

”Absolutely, we just want to come in and serve the community. For most of our guys, training ended on Saturday, just in time for a situation like this,” Thornhill said.

If you need assistance following the tornado and storm in Panola County, call Panola Emergency Services Dispatch at 662-487-2430.

©2022 Cox Media Group