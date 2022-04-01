ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Finn Street to be closed in Northampton for MassDOT improvements

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
 10 hours ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Finn Street will be closed between State Street and King Street on Monday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 6.

According to a social media post by the City of Northampton, the roads will be closed as part of MassDOT’s improvements to the King Street corridor.

Access for local traffic and businesses will be maintained.

WWLP

WWLP

ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

