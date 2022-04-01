Finn Street to be closed in Northampton for MassDOT improvements
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Finn Street will be closed between State Street and King Street on Monday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 6.Old Westfield Road closed in Granville
According to a social media post by the City of Northampton, the roads will be closed as part of MassDOT’s improvements to the King Street corridor.
MAP: Finn Street in Northampton
Access for local traffic and businesses will be maintained.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0