Finn Street to be closed in Northampton for MassDOT improvements

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Finn Street will be closed between State Street and King Street on Monday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 6.

According to a social media post by the City of Northampton, the roads will be closed as part of MassDOT’s improvements to the King Street corridor.

Access for local traffic and businesses will be maintained.

