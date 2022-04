The New York Public Library just celebrated the opening of its 14th branch on Staten Island—and there's a lot to unpack there. Let's start with what we deem to be the most exciting portion of the project: its eco-friendliness. Found inside the Bricktown Commons shopping center, Charleston Library at 225 Bricktown Way is the first net-zero energy library in all of New York City. What that means is that it basically creates all the fuel it needs to function on its own—that's mostly thanks to a solar panel array on the roof that, according to an official press release, "will provide nearly 100% of the energy that the building uses throughout the year."

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO