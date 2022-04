While getting its footing in the U.S, Aldi was seen as a low-cost, low-quality place to shop – at least by some people. NBC contributor Dana McMahan, once had that perception, picturing "frozen food and limited, sad produce." Of course, its reputation has greatly improved. Even McMahan, who did not become an Aldi regular, described shopping there in 2019 as "definitely sticker shock, in the best possible way." And while some Aldi items have deeply loyal fans, not all of its products are big hits with customers.

