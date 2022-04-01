Hubert Davis wins Coach of the Year award ahead of Final Four

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is getting his team prepared for the big Final Four showdown with Duke. As a first year head coach, Davis has already accomplished a lot but winning a title at his alma mater would be the cherry on top.

On Friday, Davis was recognized for his accomplishments so far by CollegeInsider.com . The publication named Davis the John McLendon Award as the 2021-22 National Coach of the Year. The award covers all divisions in college basketball from D-I, D-II, D-III, NAIA and NJCAA.

Davis has led UNC to a 28-9 overall record and took them from on the bubble back in February to the Final Four. And in that stretch, they took down Duke on the road in the season finale.

While UNC has had some downs this year, they are playing really good basketball. And Davis’ coaching is a big reason why.

Now, he just has two more games to win to complete the incredible season.

