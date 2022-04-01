ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hubert Davis wins Coach of the Year award ahead of Final Four

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0538oI_0ewzJgTD00

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is getting his team prepared for the big Final Four showdown with Duke. As a first year head coach, Davis has already accomplished a lot but winning a title at his alma mater would be the cherry on top.

On Friday, Davis was recognized for his accomplishments so far by CollegeInsider.com . The publication named Davis the John McLendon Award as the 2021-22 National Coach of the Year. The award covers all divisions in college basketball from D-I, D-II, D-III, NAIA and NJCAA.

Davis has led UNC to a 28-9 overall record and took them from on the bubble back in February to the Final Four. And in that stretch, they took down Duke on the road in the season finale.

While UNC has had some downs this year, they are playing really good basketball. And Davis’ coaching is a big reason why.

Now, he just has two more games to win to complete the incredible season.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
saturdaytradition.com

4 B1G stars land on Wooden Award's 2021-22 All-American team

The star power in the B1G this basketball season was on full display. That was reinforced with the announcement of the Wooden Award All-American team. On Wednesday, the Wooden Award unveiled its 10-player list of All-American selections with 4 players from the B1G represented. From that group, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Iowa’s Keegan Murray were also selected as finalists for the prestigious Wooden Award.
BASKETBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa center opts to hit NCAA transfer portal

Another Iowa basketball player has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Wednesday, backup center Josh Ogundele announced that he will be exploring his options outside of Iowa City. On Tuesday, guard Joe Toussaint also entered his name into the transfer portal. Iowa star Keegan Murray declared for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mclendon
Person
Hubert Davis
CBS Sports

Colin Kaepernick to reunite with Jim Harbaugh, serve as honorary captain for Michigan's spring game

College football spring games are more about celebrations and fun than actual football, and honorary captains with loose (or zero) ties to the program are often a part of the festivities. Such is the case with Michigan's Maize and Blue spring game, scheduled for Saturday, April 2. The scrimmage, set to kick off around noon ET, will feature former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain.
NFL
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
College Football HQ

Early predictions for the 2022 college football season

Is it ever too early to get a head start on the college football season?  Of course not — especially not with all the changes coming to the sport on the sidelines and on the rosters. We saw huge coaching turnover this offseason, not to mention the permanent changes wrought by the transfer ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Coaching#Unc#Collegeinsider Com#D Iii#Naia#Njcaa
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin F, former 4-star prospect announces entry into transfer portal

A 4-star prospect via Wisconsin’s 2020 recruiting class is entering the transfer portal. On Wednesday, forward Ben Carlson announced via his Twitter page that he was entering the transfer portal and is excited for what’s coming next. “I would like to thank the University of Wisconsin coaching staff...
MADISON, WI
AL.com

Third Alabama basketball player enters NCAA transfer portal

A third Alabama basketball player has entered the transfer portal. Jusaun Holt, a freshman guard, announced Wednesday he was putting his name in consideration for a new school. The freshman, originally from Tacoma, Washington and finished his prep career in Georgia, averaged 0.7 points a game in a reserve role....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

1,000 Players In Transfer Portal: College Basketball World Reacts

Ever since the NCAA implemented it’s new transfer rules back in April 2021, the number of players utilizing the transfer portal has skyrocketed. With the Final Four still remaining in this year’s 2021-22 college basketball season, a whopping 1,000 Division I men’s basketball players have entered their names into the portal, per CBB recruiting outlet Verbal Commits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star QB Transfer J.T. Daniels Schedules Visit: Fans React

Former USC and Georgia five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is hoping that the third time will be the charm for him at the collegiate level. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, recently visited Missouri and Oregon State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he has set a third official visit to West Virginia for next weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Stetson Bennett’s Younger Brother Announces His Commitment

Stetson Bennett initially joined Georgia as a walk-on before leading the Bulldogs to a national championship last year. His younger brother, Luke Bennett, is hoping to follow in his footsteps. The wide receiver from Blackshear’s Pierce County High School committed to Georgia as a walk-on athlete. He announced his decision...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy