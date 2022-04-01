Transfer quarterback JT Daniels to visit Big 12 school, per reports

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
Quarterback remains the most important position in college football — or any football. And the transfer portal means that more of them are on the move. Over two dozen quarterbacks have switched schools this offseason, upwards of 20 percent of the starting players in FBS, including some very ...
Tuskegee sophomore wide receiver Reginald T. Summage was shot to death shortly after midnight on Friday, according to a report from AL.com. Tuskegee police officers found Summage wounded at the scene after responding to a call at 11:50 p.m. before being pronounced dead at the scene. He was 20 years ...
Lane Kiffin continues to prove that he’s one of the best coaches to follow on Twitter. Earlier this week, Unnecessary Roughness posted a picture of Mike Leach and Deion Sanders together. The picture included the following caption: “Two best coaches in the state of Mississippi.”. Kiffin had a...
Brent Venables is entering Year 1 as head coach of the Oklahoma football program, and already his tenure has been defined by recruiting efforts. Before he got there, OU lost coach Lincoln Riley, 5-star quarterback prospect Caleb Williams, and a bevy of other future commits and present players. That ...
2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning, the No. 1 player in his class, most recently visited the Texas Longhorns led by offensive guru, head coach Steve Sarkisian. It’s a sweepstakes among major programs for the nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning. The Longhorns reportedly brought out the big...
NFL scouts didn't see wide receiver Jameson Williams take part in any on-field drills during Alabama's Pro Day, but they did get some good news on the player. Williams said he's healing on time and offered a timetable for his return. "Everything's going real well right now," Williams told SEC ...
On Friday morning the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed veteran backup Nick Mullens. He’ll compete for the team’s backup quarterback position against Garrett Gilbert. Nick Mullens is no star, but he’s an experienced backup. He’s thrown for 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns with 22 picks, going 5-12 in starts, over the last four years.
How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. Oklahoma football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UTEP Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Kent State Week 3, Sept. 17 at Nebraska Week 4, ...
NEW ORLEANS — Trevor Keels remembers the moment he first saw fellow freshman A.J. Griffin in his truest form.
It just so happened to be against North Carolina — the historic nemisis Duke will face Saturday at the Final Four in the Louisiana Superdome.
...
We're taking one step closer to the 2022 NFL schedule becoming a reality. The league has announced the full slate of offseason workout dates for all 32 teams, "to provide training, teaching, and physical conditioning for players." These offseason programs are in three phases Phase 1: first two ...
A longtime NFL safety is calling it a career. On Wednesday, Malcolm Jenkins announced his retirement from the NFL in an interview with Ryan Clark of ESPN. He spent a total of seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints and six with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowls with both teams.
Jeopardy contestants are known for occasionally whiffing on sports questions, and that's still the case after being confronted with a clue about legendary former Auburn running back Bo Jackson. Despite their reputation for intelligence, these three contestants were completely stumped when ...
College football teams often bring guests on campus for their spring games and name them honorary captains, even when those players aren't former alums. That's the case at Michigan, which announced it will host Colin Kaepernick at its Maize and Blue Game on Saturday, April 2. Kaepernick has no ...
Of the 53 members of Texas’ 2019 recruiting class, over 30 of those players have transferred to another program or medically retired. Steve Sarkisian was aware of the mass exodus from Tom Herman’s recruiting class prior to accepting the Texas job, and the Longhorns clearly lacked leadership and experience last season due to it.
One team has appeared to take a runaway lead for Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley four-star linebacker S’Maje Burrell, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Burrell announced a top 11 about two weeks ago of Baylor, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, USC and Utah.
Comments / 0