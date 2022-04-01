ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer quarterback JT Daniels to visit Big 12 school, per reports

By James Parks
 11 hours ago

Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels is set to visit a third school in his effort to find a landing spot for the 2022 college football season.

Daniels will visit with West Virginia on the weekend of April 9 to gauge his interest in the Mountaineers program, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

That visit follows official meetings Daniels had with Pac-12 team Oregon State and SEC East school Missouri.

Daniels is considered the No. 1 quarterback available in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, but is looking for what will be his third school in his career.

Originally a 5-star pledge at USC in 2018, Daniels sustained an ACL injury in the first game of his second season and announced a move to Georgia.

West Virginia quarterback situation

Coming into spring football, the Mountaineers are looking at a three-way battle at the position between Garrett Greene, Will Crowder, and true freshman Nicco Marchiol.

The competition has looked wide open from the start, and head coach Neal Brown said he wants to see who takes the lead before he considers adding another quarterback.

"We got three guys who are going to get their reps during the spring," Brown said.

"They're gong to go through 15 practices, and they're going to get a really good evaluation. If we went and got a transfer quarterback, I don't know how we get a really good evaluation on the young guys.

"And it's not about this fall, but it's about the future. And we got three guys here in Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder that deserve the opportunity to show what they have.

"The belief is that one of them will take reigns of the job, or we'll get it narrowed down to two, and if that's not the case, then we'll go find a guy."

J.T. Daniels at USC

The California native passed for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a freshman and looked like the quarterback USC had been looking for since the days of Matt Leinart and Mark Sanchez.

But the knee injury in the season opener of his sophomore season meant he would never again play the starting role for the Trojans.

Transfer to Georgia

Daniels transferred to Georgia after the 2019 season, playing the final four games of the Bulldogs' 2020 campaign, going 4-0 in that time and leading the team to a Peach Bowl victory.

Daniels played in nine total games for Georgia over the past two seasons, passing for 1,953 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He went undefeated as the Bulldogs' starter in that time.

Daniels was originally the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 class and the No. 6 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.

