UPDATED: Bird flu confirmed in commercial poultry operations in Cherokee & Osceola Counties
10 hours ago
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says bird flu has been confirmed in two more sites in the state. Bird flu has been confirmed at a commercial site in Cherokee County with 88-thousand turkeys...
Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
The U.S. and Kansas departments of agriculture have issued a warning to Kansans to protect their poultry and waterfowl. A flock of birds in Franklin County was reported to have the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Franklin County borders Douglas County directly to the south. The flock was a mixture of different birds at a home farm including chickens, ducks, and other types of birds, said Heather Lansdowne with the Kansas Department of Agriculture.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
The DNR announced Thursday that highly pathogenic avian influenza had been detected in free-ranging Canada geese and tundra swans from St. Clair County, in snowy owls from Macomb County and in a mute swan from Monroe County.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the first time since a devastating outbreak in 2015, bird flu is in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health announced two infected flocks. One is a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County with 289,000 birds. The other is a backyard flock in Mower County with chickens, ducks, and geese.
“There’s no recovery from highly pathogenic aviation influenza for our poultry,” said Beth Thompson, the Minnesota state veterinarian and executive director of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
The highly-contagious virus is spread by wild waterfowl and is leaving poultry owners on high alert.
We have a new bird flu case happening in the U.S. right now. The U.S. Department of Agriculture just announced that the bird flu has now been spotted at a commercial chicken business located in Wisconsin. There were samples tested in a laboratory and then confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Iowa.
Two more outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza – otherwise known as bird flu – have been detected in Iowa, according to state agriculture officials. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed cases at a commercial turkey flock in Hamilton County and a commercial layer flock in Guthrie County.
It was in 2014 and 2015 that the United States would experience its largest outbreak of Avian Influenza. During that time more than 50 million birds were killed to control the virus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) reports the highly pathogenic avian...
