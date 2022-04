I’ll just say it. Seeing water wasted out in the landscape is a pet peeve — mostly because it’s often very preventable. Going out for a walk only to see that the sidewalk has been watered instead of the plants. Argh! A broken sprinkler head mercilessly spewing water that’s quickly flooding the surrounding area. Eek! Seeing your neighbor’s sprinkler system start up when it’s just rained. Sigh. When taken separately, it may be hard to see how...

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO