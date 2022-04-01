ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Did You Know A Beloved Sitcom Family’s Home is Based off One in Westfield, NJ?

By Diana Tyler
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Hint: it's creepy and it's kooky...and it's really cool!. When TikTok isn't causing controversy with its harmful challenges, it does have some informative videos. I found one today from @mybloodygalentine that shared so much about the origin of The Addams Family house. The video shows the exact home in Westfield that...

943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Westfield, NJ
Society
City
Westfield, NJ
UPI News

Brooke Shields says she once saved Madonna's son Rocco

March 11 (UPI) -- Brooke Shields says she once saved Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie from falling in a pool. The 56-year-old model and actress shared the story during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Shields was playing a game of Has! Brooke! Met Them? where she was asked if...
CELEBRITIES
Architectural Digest

Julianne Hough Lists Cape Cod style Hollywood Home for $40,000 per Month Rent

It would appear that Julianne Hough has traded for Los Angeles for New York, at least for the time being. The dancer and actor, best known for her work on Dancing with the Stars as a dancer, choreographer, and judge, has listed her Hollywood Hills home for rent for $40,000 a month and picked up a rental in Greenwich Village for $18,000 each month, according to Dirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Addams
DoYouRemember?

Cleavon Little From ‘Blazing Saddles’ Started A Family Before His Death At 53

Mel Brooks struck gold when he brought Blazing Saddles into the world, but where would any great film be without its great lead man? Cleavon Little brought Sheriff Bart to life as no other could, and Bart’s cunning wits were a sight to behold, much to the chagrin of his enemies. Did Little’s life after the standout Western prove as Blazing as his character’s? Sadly, not quite.
MOVIES
The Independent

Bad Vegan: How Alec Baldwin is connected to Netflix’s new scam documentary

Bad Vegan, the new documentary from the creators of Tiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, arrived on Netflix on 16 March.The four-part series explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restauranteur behind the starry New York eatery Pure Food and Wine, went from being a trailblazer in vegan cuisine to a wanted woman referred to as the “vegan fugitive”.It tells the story of how, shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis began draining her restaurant’s funds and sending the money to Fox. He had allegedly manipulated her into believing he...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitcom#Tiktok#Mybloodygalentine#Spellman Family
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
E! News

Marilyn Monroe’s Death Is Investigated in New Netflix Documentary

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!. This trailer will leave you wondering: How much do we really know about Marilyn Monroe's death?. The Hollywood icon's tragic demise at age 36 has spawned conspiracies and rumors for decades. Netflix's upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, reveals unheard interviews with those who knew Monroe best, offering a fresh perspective on the night she died.
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

After my husband died, my life felt broken – so I planted a new tree

“I cannot take all of these losses,” I said to my therapist, The Great Wayne, as I lay down, sniffling on his absurdly proto-Freudian Peruvian rug-covered couch. I had a list of large and small losses: my parents (whom I miss every day, but orphaned at 55 does not feel like someone has done me wrong); my old house (which I miss only at the holidays when my new house is an exploding clown car of children and grandkids); my perfect, helpful and unintrusive nextdoor neighbour who moved away suddenly, replaced by someone who is none of the above; my older sister, hospitalised twice; and, more than all of these, my husband, Brian, my constant companion and best beloved, who had been gone from me and from this world for a month. Brian was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at 65, and, having seen its ravages in his own family and witnessed his own decline, he was determined not to make what he called “the long goodbye”. I supported and helped and wept, every day, while he arranged for his own peaceful and painless assisted suicide at Dignitas, in Switzerland.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy