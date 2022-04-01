Search warrant leads to 4 drug arrests in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A search warrant led to four drug arrests in Vicksburg on Thursday, March 31.

Criminal Investigations Divisions and the Narcotics/NET Team served a search warrant at a home on Victory Avenue around 12:49 p.m. Agents found more than $65,000 worth of cocaine, codeine, ecstasy and more than eleven pounds of marijuana. Additionally, they found two guns and $9,000 in cash.

Alexander Lindsey, 30, of Vicksburg, was charged with possession of cocaine. His bond has been set at $40,000. Ambus Wallace, 37, of Edwards, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. His bond has been set at $65,000. Brandon Wilson, 26, of Vicksburg, was charged with possession of cocaine and felony possession of marijuana. His bond has been set at $110,000. Kawjuan Jones, 26, of Vicksburg, was charged with possession of cocaine. His bond has been set at $45,000.

Alexander Lindsey, (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department).

Ambus Wallace, (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department).

Brandon Wilson, (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department).

Kawjuan Jones, (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department).

The suspects appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, April 1. They were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

