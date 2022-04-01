ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Search warrant leads to 4 drug arrests in Vicksburg

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaqBE_0ewzEPsb00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A search warrant led to four drug arrests in Vicksburg on Thursday, March 31.

Criminal Investigations Divisions and the Narcotics/NET Team served a search warrant at a home on Victory Avenue around 12:49 p.m. Agents found more than $65,000 worth of cocaine, codeine, ecstasy and more than eleven pounds of marijuana. Additionally, they found two guns and $9,000 in cash.

Three charged with capital murder in Jackson

Alexander Lindsey, 30, of Vicksburg, was charged with possession of cocaine. His bond has been set at $40,000. Ambus Wallace, 37, of Edwards, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. His bond has been set at $65,000. Brandon Wilson, 26, of Vicksburg, was charged with possession of cocaine and felony possession of marijuana. His bond has been set at $110,000. Kawjuan Jones, 26, of Vicksburg, was charged with possession of cocaine. His bond has been set at $45,000.

  • Alexander Lindsey, (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department).
  • Ambus Wallace, (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department).
  • Brandon Wilson, (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department).
  • Kawjuan Jones, (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department).

The suspects appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, April 1. They were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WJTV 12
WJTV 12

19K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after agents seize more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth, spice

A Mississippi man was arrested Wednesday after officials seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth and spice and $1,500 in cash during a drug bust. Marcus Lofton, 49, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence on Evans Street, and charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).
HATTIESBURG, MS
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Edwards, MS
City
Vicksburg, MS
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Marijuana#Ecstasy#Police#The Narcotics Net Team#Vicksburg Municipal Court#Nexstar Media Inc
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
NORWICH, CT
Vicksburg Post

Victims identified in head-on collision on Highway 27 in Warren County

Three victims have been identified in a Thursday afternoon wreck that left one person dead and two people injured. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2012 Honda Accord driven by John-Taylor A. Burton, 30 of Vicksburg, was traveling south on Highway 27, and a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Justin Gilliland, 28 of Vicksburg, was traveling in the northbound lane.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Man wanted by US Marshals Service arrested in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County Sheriff’s Office agents arrested a man wanted by the United States Marshal Service on Friday, March 4. Agents with the Adams County Special Operations group said they responded to a report of a suspicious man walking near B Street. He ran from the agents, but he was arrested […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg woman arrested for shooting; Given $15,000 bond

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police have arrested 28-year-old Deloris Thomas for a shooting Thursday. Thomas is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence after an incident in the Kings Community. Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Thomas’ bond at $15,000 and her case is bound over to the Warren...
VICKSBURG, MS
FOX Carolina

‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old shot killed in school shooting releases statement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a student has died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. A school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. when deputies said a 12-year-old student was shot. Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was transported to the hospital.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLBT

Person shot at Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple police units were called to the scene of a shooting at Jackson motel off Highway 80. Officers began arriving at the Holiday Motel around 3 a.m. Friday. The motel is near Valley Street. JPD spokesman Sam Brown says someone was shot, but did not provide...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two men arrested on drug charges in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested for drug-related charges in Pike County on Friday, March 25. Deputies responded to a report of possible drug or criminal activity at McComb Super Suds Carwash on Highway 98 East. Paul Pigott and Jermaine Badon were found to be in possession of illegal drugs, according to deputies. […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy