Jackson, MS

Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet premiere ‘Wizard of Oz’ this weekend

By Malaysia McCoy
 10 hours ago

JACKSON, Miss ( WJTV )- Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet is set to premiere the classical story of the ‘Wizard of Oz’ on Saturday, April 5 & Sunday, April 6.

The play will be held at Jackson Academy Performing Arts Center and the show will start at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 & 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3.

Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet presents ‘The Wizard of Oz’

The performance is based on the novel ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ by Frank Baum published in 1900 and choreographed by Charles Maple, a former soloist with American Ballet Theatre in New York.

The Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet and Charles Maple have been working on this play for over a year and are excited about showcasing this classical tale in a way like never before!

Mississippi Metropolitan Dance Company is a pre-professional, non-profit ballet organization based in Madison, MS serving over 80 dancers in the Madison, Rankin, and Hinds area.

Their mission is to be able to give aspiring young dancers ,who want to one day become professional, the opportunity to get an ultimate experience through learning advanced techniques to be able to use throughout their future.

Their inspiration to perform ‘Wizard of Oz’ gives just that perfect experience.

“This will be like a movie with ballet going on in front of it.”, said Jennifer Beasley, artistic director at Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet. “What do we need more in the world than beauty and joy and just the sheer pleasure of bringing our community together for a live performance.”

The ballet performance will give the audience an opportunity to not just see the audience on stage but to be the yellow brick road as characters come into the audience to enhance audience engagement.

“I’m excited for the audience to see all the hard work we put in. Its so unique & beautiful and a new ballet.”, said Soloist at Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet. “I’m expecting everyone to have a good time while we show people what it is we love to do and why we love to do it.”

Tickets are on sale for show ranging from $30 to $35 and open to all ages. ‘Land of Oz’ tickets are on sale for $15 for young participants to meet the characters on stage. Fee includes light refreshments and souvenir.

To purchase tickets, click here .

