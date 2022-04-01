ALDOT: I-65 bridge work delaying traffic

Interstate 65 bridge work on the southbound lane is causing traffic delays on Interstate 565, U.S. 31 and Alabama 20, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said ongoing work and rush hour traffic has caused congestion.

“The work was discontinued at 3 p.m. today but there is still backup,” he said. It should be cleared by 6 p.m., he said.

Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the were no accidents causing the delays.