ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

BTS to Launch ‘Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance’ Exhibition in Las Vegas

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 11 hours ago

Click here to read the full article.

Missed out on a chance to see BTS on their Permission to Dance concert dates? Here’s your chance, ARMY: The K-pop group’s entertainment company, Hybe Corporation, announced Friday (April 1) that Las Vegas is getting an entire exhibition dedicated to the septet and its recently wrapped Permission to Dance concert experience.

The company shared the news via Twitter, writing, “#BTS BEHIND THE STAGE: PERMISSION TO DANCE is coming! Enjoy a unique photography exhibition unveiling behind the scenes of an entire concert experience.”

Per the exhibition’s official synopsis, “Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance is an intimate photography exhibition that takes you behind-the-scenes of an entire concert experience. See the band up-close and personal as they give you a glimpse into their process, feel the energy of being in the crowd and share exclusive moments as they prepare, perform and play.”

In addition to the exhibit, a free pop-up shop on the AREA15 grounds in Vegas will double as an “immersive journey” for the group’s history, music and iconic moments throughout their career. Exclusive merchandise will be available at the pop-up, where fans can dance inside the Permission to Dance cube and view curated installations and immersive sets.

The pop-up shop and exhibition will take place starting Tuesday through April 17, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the last entry slot at 9:30 p.m. Fans will need to sign up for entry slots via the pop-up’s official website . The experience is free of charge, though entry for the experience is not guaranteed.

See the official announcement below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Carrie Underwood brings her mom onstage to sing with her in Las Vegas

Carrie Underwood had a very special guest join her onstage at a recent show during her "REFLECTION" residency in Las Vegas. The Grammy Award-winning artist offered the crowd at Resorts World a sentimental moment when she invited her mother, Carole Underwood, to sing with her. In a video recorded by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Popculture

Jason Aldean Reacts to Possibility of His and Carrie Underwood's Kids Dating

Jason Aldean recently reacted to the possibility of his and Carrie Underwood's kids dating, and the country superstar doesn't seem too keen on his daughter doing any dating at all. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Aldean and his wife Brittany were asked about the chances Underwood's 3-year-old son, Jacob, and their 3-year-old daughter, Navy "next country couple" in the future. "I mean, I'm not opposed," Brittany replied.
The Boot

Jason Aldean + Carrie Underwood Perform ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ at 2022 ACM Awards

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood provided an impressive performance of the heart-pounding duet "If I Didn't Love You” at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7). Aldean began the song behind a grand piano, delivering the opening lyrics of the chart-topper to the audience as they eagerly awaited his duet partner to make her entrance. And she certainly did, with Underwood arriving on a circular trapeze of sorts to sing her part in a leather miniskirt, much to the delight of the audience. The two finished off the song alongside each other, smiling and joining hands at the conclusion of the performance.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Photography#Performing#Army#Hybe Corporation
Ok Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Comically Addresses Name Change Following Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her name change since filing for divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock. During the Monday, March 21, premiere of her and cohost Snoop Dogg's new NBC talent show, American Song Contest, the Grammy Award winner clarified how she would like to be identified after filing to legally change her name last month to something that more accurately resonates with who she truly is.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Already Has Some Dates Lined Up As She Settles Her Divorce

Click here to read the full article. After a long, drawn-out divorce, Kelly Clarkson has officially put her marriage to Brandon Blackstock behind her. That means she can finally carve out some time for herself, including putting her dating life back on the front burner. And that’s exactly what the pop star is doing — “Kelly has entered the dating world,” according to an Us Weekly source. It can’t be easy to just randomly date someone, especially as a public figure. Sure, there are dating apps, like Raya, that cater to celebs, but it sounds like Clarkson is going the old-fashioned...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Billboard

BTS Smash Box Office Records With Massive ‘Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul’ Screenings

Click here to read the full article. BTS wrapped-up their epic three-night stand of “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul” shows on Sunday night (March 13), capping a three-day, in-person extravaganza that was seen by 45,000 in-person fans. The second night of the run — titled “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing,” was beamed live to cinemas around the world, which, according to a release from HYBE was screened in 3,711 theaters in 75 countries/regions, with approximately 1.4 million viewers total reported at sell-outs across the world. According to HYBE, a total of 2.46 million...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Next Level NFTs: Gamified Tokens Popular Among Dance Artists, But Come With Demands

From Detroit to Berlin to the metaverse, electronic dance music has always had a symbiotic relationship with technology’s cutting edge. Now history is repeating itself as a mega-festival lineup’s worth of electronic artists — including stars like deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Claude VonStroke — have emerged as early adopters and innovators of non-fungible tokens. And some are pushing it a step further, unlocking the potential of NFTs to engage their audience though gamification.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Madonna and 070 Shake Caught in Shadows in Moody ‘Frozen’ Remix Video

Click here to read the full article. The mood for the latest remix of Madonna‘s 1998 Ray of Light single “Frozen” is, well, moody. The re-imagining based off the viral Tiktok version that blew up in December by Sickick doubles down on the masked DJ’s chopped-and-screwed vibe with a pair of sleepy eyed verses from New Jersey singer/rapper 070 Shake that give the track a even more melancholy feel. “Okay, what’s the addy?/All the lights are flashing/ I’m surprised I barely made it took two shots I barely taste it/ Red cups I keep passing/ Rolling peaks and valleys/ Better focus,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

403
Followers
868
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy